One Poem a Day Begins

A daily oasis for National Poetry Month

The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison and The Current are back with another year of One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You!

Each day in April, a podcast recording will be released featuring a community member reading a favorite published poem.

A new recording is posted each day at SoundCloud (below). The 2020 selections are also archived at bit.ly/hear-poem.

Submissions are still being accepted. Email an audio recording of yourself reading the poem to [email protected] (for help, see bit.ly/record-poem). Or call 845-202-3519 and leave your reading as a voicemail of three minutes or less.