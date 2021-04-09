The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 10

Open Barn

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

stonykill.org/programs/open-barn

Visit the chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys and sheep. Register online for a time slot. Also, SAT 17.

SUN 11

Maple Syrup Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Maple syrup snacks will take the place of pancakes this year. Enjoy music and guided hikes. Free

SUN 11

Haikootenanny

BEACON

5 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

haikootenanny2021.bpt.me

In 17 syllables, compose a haiku about your experience over the past 10 months. Cost: Free to watch, $20 to participate

WED 14

Champions for Children

BREWSTER

9:30 a.m. Child Advocacy Center

bit.ly/children-champions

This annual event, held this year via Zoom, will feature author and abuse survivor Jenna Quinn and honor Faye Thorpe, the counsel for the Department of Social Services. Cost: $15 donation

STAGE & SCREEN

THURS 15

We Began to Sing

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

bit.ly/begin-to-sing

845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org

This documentary follows Annie Patterson and Peter Blood, creators of the Rise Up Singing song books, and their quest to change the world with music. Director Polly Wells will join both for a Q&A following the livestream. Free

FRI 16

The Blue Bird (1918)

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Directed by Maurice Tourneur, this silent film is based on the play by Maurice Maeterlinck. Cary Brown will provide live music accompaniment. Watch via Zoom. Free





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 10

Plague / By Us

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Faith Adams’ ceramics will be on view in Gallery 1. By Us is a group show of photographs by and for women curated by Adams.

SAT 10

It Was All a Dream

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

The gallery will host its fifth annual Turtle Custom group show.

THURS 15

Mary Corse

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Dia educators will discuss Corse’s work and the Light and Space movement.

SAT 17

Alighiero e Sauzeau Boetti

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino | magazzino.art

Scholar-in-residence Teresa Kittler will talk about duality and collaboration in the artist’s work. Watch live on the website.

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 13

Fun and Healthy Sweets

POUGHKEEPSIE

5:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Eats

hudsonvalleyeats.com/chobani

Hudson Valley Eats and Chobani will host cooking classes to benefit three nonprofits fighting hunger. In this installment, Jake Briere, the Chobani corporate chef, will show how to make yogurt-based desserts. Cost: $50





WED 14

Contemplative Wisdom for Our Times

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Michael Eric Dyson will discuss with Angel Acosta his latest book, Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America.

WED 14

Women in Nature Hike

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2880 Route 9

bit.ly/womenhike

On this guided hike, learn about outdoorswomen who made a difference.

WED 14

Current Conversation: Herd Immunity

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Crowdcast

As part of The Current‘s ongoing series, Millie Solomon, president The Hastings Center, a bioethics think tank based in Garrison, will discuss what it will take for the U.S. to reach “herd immunity” vaccination levels. Register here.



SAT 17

Wildflowers of Early Spring Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Meet at the Woodland Trail trailhead for a guided hike to identify spring wildflowers. For ages 16 and older. Cost: $5

MUSIC

SAT 10

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

doansburgchamberensemble.org

Flutist Christine Smith and harpist Joy Plaisted will perform works by Bach, Rutter, Mozart and Mancini in this livestream.

SUN 11

Lark Thurber Duo

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

alivemusica.org

AliveMusica presents violinist Tessa Lark and composer and bassist Michael Thurber in a livestream that will include original compositions plus selections by Bach. Cost: $20 donation or free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 10

Virtual Kid’s Program & Tour

GARRISON

10 a.m. Boscobel

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Children ages 5 and older will receive a virtual tour of the historic mansion and learn the history of the tall case clock. Cost: $9

SAT 10

Watercolor Freestyle

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

The virtual workshop series meets weekly in April so students ages 5 to 12 can make creatures, enjoy stories and paint. Cost: $15 per class or $40 for series

SAT 10

Dia:Beacon Saturday on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

bit.ly/dia-saturday-studio

Artists will lead children ages 5 and older in an outdoor workshop of art making and exploration in partnership with Common Ground Farm. Free

SAT 17

Fairy Tales in Films

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jonathan Kruk will tell the original stories behind popular films such as Shrek and Snow Queen, with Tom McCoy accompanying on piano. Cost: $20 per family; no one turned away for ability to pay

SUN 18

Bubby’s Stories

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Reform Temple of Putnam Valley

845-528-4774 | rtpv.org

Rosyln Rothstein will share, via Zoom, the story of seven generations of her family, from Belarus in the 1800s to the 20th-century Bronx. To register, email [email protected] or leave a voicemail.





BOOK CLUBS

MON 12

Mrs. Dalloway

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

The group will meet at Memorial Park to discuss the novel by Virginia Woolf. The rain date is WED 14.

MON 12

Looking for Lorraine

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

The club will discuss Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry, by Imani Perry, via Zoom. Register online.





WED 14

One Writer’s Beginning

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The Reading with Writers group will discuss via Zoom this memoir by Eudora Welty.

CIVIC

MON 12

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 12

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

The board will vote on the 2021-22 budget.

MON 12

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Via webcast

totalwebcasting.com/view/?id=dutchess

TUES 13

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 14

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov