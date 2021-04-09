The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 10
Open Barn
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
stonykill.org/programs/open-barn
Visit the chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys and sheep. Register online for a time slot. Also, SAT 17.
SUN 11
Maple Syrup Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Maple syrup snacks will take the place of pancakes this year. Enjoy music and guided hikes. Free
SUN 11
Haikootenanny
BEACON
5 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
haikootenanny2021.bpt.me
In 17 syllables, compose a haiku about your experience over the past 10 months. Cost: Free to watch, $20 to participate
WED 14
Champions for Children
BREWSTER
9:30 a.m. Child Advocacy Center
bit.ly/children-champions
This annual event, held this year via Zoom, will feature author and abuse survivor Jenna Quinn and honor Faye Thorpe, the counsel for the Department of Social Services. Cost: $15 donation
STAGE & SCREEN
THURS 15
We Began to Sing
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
bit.ly/begin-to-sing
845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org
This documentary follows Annie Patterson and Peter Blood, creators of the Rise Up Singing song books, and their quest to change the world with music. Director Polly Wells will join both for a Q&A following the livestream. Free
FRI 16
The Blue Bird (1918)
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Directed by Maurice Tourneur, this silent film is based on the play by Maurice Maeterlinck. Cary Brown will provide live music accompaniment. Watch via Zoom. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 10
Plague / By Us
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Faith Adams’ ceramics will be on view in Gallery 1. By Us is a group show of photographs by and for women curated by Adams.
SAT 10
It Was All a Dream
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
The gallery will host its fifth annual Turtle Custom group show.
THURS 15
Mary Corse
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Dia educators will discuss Corse’s work and the Light and Space movement.
SAT 17
Alighiero e Sauzeau Boetti
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino | magazzino.art
Scholar-in-residence Teresa Kittler will talk about duality and collaboration in the artist’s work. Watch live on the website.
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 13
Fun and Healthy Sweets
POUGHKEEPSIE
5:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Eats
hudsonvalleyeats.com/chobani
Hudson Valley Eats and Chobani will host cooking classes to benefit three nonprofits fighting hunger. In this installment, Jake Briere, the Chobani corporate chef, will show how to make yogurt-based desserts. Cost: $50
WED 14
Contemplative Wisdom for Our Times
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Michael Eric Dyson will discuss with Angel Acosta his latest book, Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America.
WED 14
Women in Nature Hike
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2880 Route 9
bit.ly/womenhike
On this guided hike, learn about outdoorswomen who made a difference.
WED 14
Current Conversation: Herd Immunity
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Crowdcast
As part of The Current‘s ongoing series, Millie Solomon, president The Hastings Center, a bioethics think tank based in Garrison, will discuss what it will take for the U.S. to reach “herd immunity” vaccination levels. Register here.
SAT 17
Wildflowers of Early Spring Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Meet at the Woodland Trail trailhead for a guided hike to identify spring wildflowers. For ages 16 and older. Cost: $5
MUSIC
SAT 10
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
doansburgchamberensemble.org
Flutist Christine Smith and harpist Joy Plaisted will perform works by Bach, Rutter, Mozart and Mancini in this livestream.
SUN 11
Lark Thurber Duo
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
alivemusica.org
AliveMusica presents violinist Tessa Lark and composer and bassist Michael Thurber in a livestream that will include original compositions plus selections by Bach. Cost: $20 donation or free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 10
Virtual Kid’s Program & Tour
GARRISON
10 a.m. Boscobel
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Children ages 5 and older will receive a virtual tour of the historic mansion and learn the history of the tall case clock. Cost: $9
SAT 10
Watercolor Freestyle
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
The virtual workshop series meets weekly in April so students ages 5 to 12 can make creatures, enjoy stories and paint. Cost: $15 per class or $40 for series
SAT 10
Dia:Beacon Saturday on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
bit.ly/dia-saturday-studio
Artists will lead children ages 5 and older in an outdoor workshop of art making and exploration in partnership with Common Ground Farm. Free
SAT 17
Fairy Tales in Films
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jonathan Kruk will tell the original stories behind popular films such as Shrek and Snow Queen, with Tom McCoy accompanying on piano. Cost: $20 per family; no one turned away for ability to pay
SUN 18
Bubby’s Stories
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Reform Temple of Putnam Valley
845-528-4774 | rtpv.org
Rosyln Rothstein will share, via Zoom, the story of seven generations of her family, from Belarus in the 1800s to the 20th-century Bronx. To register, email [email protected] or leave a voicemail.
BOOK CLUBS
MON 12
Mrs. Dalloway
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
The group will meet at Memorial Park to discuss the novel by Virginia Woolf. The rain date is WED 14.
MON 12
Looking for Lorraine
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
The club will discuss Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry, by Imani Perry, via Zoom. Register online.
WED 14
One Writer’s Beginning
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
The Reading with Writers group will discuss via Zoom this memoir by Eudora Welty.
CIVIC
MON 12
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 12
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
The board will vote on the 2021-22 budget.
MON 12
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Via webcast
totalwebcasting.com/view/?id=dutchess
TUES 13
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 14
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov