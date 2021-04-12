Beacon Man Tells Police He Has Explosives

mm By |

After standoff, sent for mental-health evaluation

A Beacon man was sent for a mental-health evaluation after he called 911 at 1 a.m. on Sunday (April 11) and told the dispatcher he was sitting in his vehicle on Main Street doused in gasoline with explosives and a loaded weapon.

The 64-year-old man, whom police did not identify, was located by officers inside his vehicle and said he would fire on anyone who approached, according to a statement by the Beacon Police Department. After officers cordoned off the area, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office dispatched its Crisis Negotiation Unit.

The man spoke with the county 911 operator, a negotiator from the Sheriff’s Office and a member of the Beacon Police Department, the statement said. After about two hours, he surrendered and was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. Police said they found a gas can inside the vehicle but no weapons or explosives.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.