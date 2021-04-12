Beacon Man Tells Police He Has Explosives

After standoff, sent for mental-health evaluation

A Beacon man was sent for a mental-health evaluation after he called 911 at 1 a.m. on Sunday (April 11) and told the dispatcher he was sitting in his vehicle on Main Street doused in gasoline with explosives and a loaded weapon.

The 64-year-old man, whom police did not identify, was located by officers inside his vehicle and said he would fire on anyone who approached, according to a statement by the Beacon Police Department. After officers cordoned off the area, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office dispatched its Crisis Negotiation Unit.

The man spoke with the county 911 operator, a negotiator from the Sheriff’s Office and a member of the Beacon Police Department, the statement said. After about two hours, he surrendered and was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. Police said they found a gas can inside the vehicle but no weapons or explosives.