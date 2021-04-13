Bridge Tolls to Rise

First of four annual increases

The tolls on bridges and tunnels operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are scheduled to increase on Sunday (April 11), followed on May 1 by fees to cross Hudson Valley bridges.

The E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles on MTA bridges such as the Kennedy, Whitestone and Verrazzano will increase from $6.12 to $6.55 and the toll-by-mail rate from $9.50 to $10.17. There is also a new mid-range rate for drivers who have an E-ZPass account but don’t have the tag visible.

Tolls for passenger vehicles crossing the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff and Rip Van Winkle bridges will increase on May 1 from $1.35 to $1.45 for E-ZPass. The cash rate remains the same for 2021 at $1.75. The New York State Bridge Authority said the higher tolls, which will increase again in each of the next two years, will be earmarked for $243 million in capital improvements, including $90 million to re-deck the north span of the Newburgh-Beacon bridge.