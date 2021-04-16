Earth Day Events

THURS 22

Earth Day Stream-A-Thon

MILLBROOK

CCE Dutchess County

ccedutchess.org

Cornell Cooperative Extension will mark Earth Day with a series of virtual presentations. See the website for details on how to watch.

THURS 22

Beginners’ Bird Walk

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. Foundry Cove

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Pete Salmansohn will lead this hike designed for those with a little or no experience watching and identifying birds. He will cover the basics of binocular use, bird identification methods. Register online.

THURS 22

Hudson Valley Green Jobs

HYDE PARK

5:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-229-0106 | [email protected]

Students are invited to learn about careers in environmental and sustainability areas in this panel discussion hosted by state Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands. Call or email to register.

THURS 22

Philipstown Fights Dirty

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Climate Smart Philipstown

bit.ly/PFDlaunchevent

Join this virtual launch of the campaign to reach carbon neutrality in Philipstown by 2040. Dar Williams and Tall County will perform.

THURS 22

Thomas Cole and His Views

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

In this virtual celebration, Barry Ross will discuss Thomas Cole, the founder of the Hudson River School of painting.

SAT 24

Earth Day Talk

COLD SPRING

Noon. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | haldanepta.org

Jamie Margolin, the 19-year-old founder and co-executive director of Zero Hour, a climate action organization based in Seattle, will speak at this event organized by the Haldane PTA’s Equity Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Margolin is the author of Youth to Power: Your Voice and How to Use It.