Earth Day Events

THURS 22
Earth Day Stream-A-Thon
MILLBROOK
CCE Dutchess County
ccedutchess.org
Cornell Cooperative Extension will mark Earth Day with a series of virtual presentations. See the website for details on how to watch.
THURS 22
Beginners’ Bird Walk
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. Foundry Cove
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Pete Salmansohn will lead this hike designed for those with a little or no experience watching and identifying birds. He will cover the basics of binocular use, bird identification methods. Register online.
THURS 22
Hudson Valley Green Jobs
HYDE PARK
5:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-229-0106 | [email protected]
Students are invited to learn about careers in environmental and sustainability areas in this panel discussion hosted by state Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands. Call or email to register.
THURS 22
Philipstown Fights Dirty
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Climate Smart Philipstown
bit.ly/PFDlaunchevent
Join this virtual launch of the campaign to reach carbon neutrality in Philipstown by 2040. Dar Williams and Tall County will perform.
THURS 22
Thomas Cole and His Views
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
In this virtual celebration, Barry Ross will discuss Thomas Cole, the founder of the Hudson River School of painting.
SAT 24
Earth Day Talk
COLD SPRING
Noon. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | haldanepta.org
Jamie Margolin, the 19-year-old founder and co-executive director of Zero Hour, a climate action organization based in Seattle, will speak at this event organized by the Haldane PTA’s Equity Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Margolin is the author of Youth to Power: Your Voice and How to Use It.