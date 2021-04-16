Eileen Roberto (1932-2021)

Eileen Roberto, 88, a resident of Gorham, Maine, since 2018 and formerly of Garrison, died April 10.

She was born in the Bronx on Nov. 7, 1932, the daughter of Albert and Veronica (Barry) O’Rourke. On Aug. 16, 1953, in White Plains, she married Vincent “Jim” Roberto, who died in 2011.

Eileen enjoyed traveling, reading, walking, cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: James Roberto (Jeanne) of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Patricia Fortunato of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and Elizabeth Cacchione (George) of Pleasant Valley; her grandchildren: Andrew, Hannah, Nicole, Karly, Shannon, Colette, Anna and James; and her great-grandchildren, Brydon, Marley, Conor, Katie, Logan, Gracie, Maria, Camille, Chyloh and Gwen.

A memorial service was held on April 16 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org).