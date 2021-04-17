Cold Spring Church Announces Merger

Church on the Hill joins with online ministry

The Church on the Hill in Cold Spring will hold services as Faith Church Cold Spring beginning May 2 after a merger with FaithChurch.CC.

The Rev. Tim Greco announced the change in a Facebook post. The merger, he said, fulfills his “sincere desire for years to take our church to the next level and reach our community with the love of the Lord.” Greco is a board member of FaithChurch.CC, which has a location in New York City and two in Connecticut.

Greco and his wife, Beth, who is CEO and president of The Hoving Home, which has a campus in Garrison, will remain as co-pastors. Sunday worship will start a half-hour earlier, at 10 a.m., in preparation for adding a second service, Greco said.