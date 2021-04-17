Indian Point Wage Bill Becomes Law

Holtec must pay workers prevailing wage

Holtec, the Florida company that will decommission the Indian Point nuclear plant, must pay employees the prevailing wage and abide by collective bargaining agreements under a law enacted last month by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The bill had been introduced in the Assembly by Sandy Galef, whose district includes Philipstown.

Entergy, which owns the plant, located on the Hudson River in Buchanan, won federal approval to transfer its operating license to Holtec last year. The company plans to decommission the plant over the next 12 to 15 years. Indian Point’s last operating reactor is scheduled to be shut down at the end of this month.

Along with Galef, Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson, whose district includes Beacon, and State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, each voted for the bill.

An earlier version of the bill passed the Assembly and Senate during the 2019-20 session but Cuomo declined to sign it. After negotiations, the new bill made adjustments such as keeping current collective bargaining agreements in place, Galef said.