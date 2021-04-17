Nominate Students Making a Difference

Sen. Serino looking for exceptional middle schoolers

State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, is seeking nominations of middle school students in Beacon, Haldane, Garrison and other districts in the Hudson Valley to be recognized for their contributions to their school communities.

Each year, the senator, through her Serino’s Superstars initiative honors students “who demonstrate extraordinary kindness toward their peers and work toward positively contributing to their learning environment.”

Students can be nominated through an online form. The deadline is Friday (April 23).