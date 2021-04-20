Applications Available for Chamber Scholarships

Baumgarten, Magazzino awards open

Students who are about to receive or recently received their high school degrees or the equivalent are invited to apply for the annual Philip Baumgarten Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce.

The scholarship will be awarded to a student who has shown community spirit and commitment by volunteering for a Philipstown nonprofit or charitable organization and/or by working for or with a local business. Applicants are asked to submit two letters of recommendation along with the completed application.

Applications are due by June 1, and the scholarship will be presented on June 15. They are available at coldspringnychamber.com or at Haldane or O’Neill high schools.

The chamber also has partnered with Magazzino Italian Art to offer a scholarship to a high school junior or senior from Philipstown who is dedicated to the visual arts or museum management and who exhibits exemplary community service and entrepreneurship. The 2021 scholarship includes an award of $1,000 and a paid internship at Magazzino in the Visitor Services department. See magazzino.art. The deadline is June 7.