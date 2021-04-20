DEC Launches ‘Look for the Zero’

Encourages homeowners to avoid phosphorus

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on April 6 announced its annual “Look for the Zero” campaign to encourage homeowners to use lawn fertilizers that don’t contain phosphorus.

Fertilizer labels have three numbers; the middle number is the percentage of phosphorus and should be zero, the state said. More than 100 water bodies in the state can no longer be used for swimming or fishing because of phosphorus pollution that triggers algae blooms, it noted.

State law prohibits the use of phosphorus lawn fertilizers unless a new lawn is being established or a soil test shows the lawn does not have enough phosphorus.