DEC Launches ‘Look for the Zero’

mm By |

Encourages homeowners to avoid phosphorus

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on April 6 announced its annual “Look for the Zero” campaign to encourage homeowners to use lawn fertilizers that don’t contain phosphorus.

Fertilizer labels have three numbers; the middle number is the percentage of phosphorus and should be zero, the state said. More than 100 water bodies in the state can no longer be used for swimming or fishing because of phosphorus pollution that triggers algae blooms, it noted.

State law prohibits the use of phosphorus lawn fertilizers unless a new lawn is being established or a soil test shows the lawn does not have enough phosphorus.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.