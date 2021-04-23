Around Town (Photos)

BEACON MEMORIAL — Residents gathered at Polhill Park on Sunday (April 18) for a candlelight vigil organized by Beacon 4 Black Lives for Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, George Floyd and other victims of police shootings. (Photo by Alejandro Lopez)

BRIDGE PROGRESS — The New York State Bridge Authority shared this photo on April 16 of the ongoing replacement of the north span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, which is being funded by toll increases. The agency said the project is nine months ahead of schedule. (Photo provided)

REMEMBERING BRUCE — Nicole Jones of Cold Spring takes a break on a bench at Cold Spring Village Hall newly dedicated to honor former Trustee Bruce Campbell, who died in September. (Photo by Michael Turton)