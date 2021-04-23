Latest COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

State, counties begin accepting walk-in vaccinations

■ As of Friday (April 23), New York had administered at least one vaccine dose to 8,659,043 residents, or 43.4 percent of the total population, and had fully vaccinated 6,030,704, or 30.2 percent percent, according to the state’s COVID-19 Tracker.

■ The Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess, Putnam and five other counties, had administered at least one dose to 917,558 residents as of April 23 and fully vaccinated 611,224 residents.

■ Dutchess County vaccine providers ■ Putnam County vaccine providers

■ As of April 23, 45.6 percent of Dutchess County residents (134,176 of 294,218) had received at least one dose and 30.4 percent (89,496) were fully vaccinated. In Putnam County, 48.2 percent of residents (47,437 of 98,320) had received at least one dose and 33.9 percent (33,293) were fully vaccinated.

■ Dutchess County had fully vaccinated 65.2 percent of its residents 65 and older (34,800) and Putnam 67.2 percent (11,918) as of April 23, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For New York, the rate was 64 percent and nationally, 66.6 percent.

■ Counties and the state are starting to vaccinate people who show up at their clinics without an appointment. Dutchess County was accepting walk-ins for its vaccination clinic on Thursday (April 22) at the former JCPenney at Poughkeepsie Galleria and Putnam was doing the same for its Thursday clinic at the Philipstown Rec in Garrison. On Wednesday (April 21), Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that, beginning Friday (April 23), 16 of the state-run mass vaccination sites would begin accepting walk-ins from people 60 years old and up.

■ Putnam County said on Monday (April 19) that it would be administering first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine to anyone who lives, works or attends school in New York, and is at least 18 years old, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday (April 22) at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. Anyone who registers must be available for a second dose on May 20.

■ Vassar President Elizabeth Bradley announced on Thursday (April 16) that the college will return to full in-person learning and require all students to be vaccinated for the fall semester, which will begin on Aug. 30. The school will allow medical and religious exceptions to the vaccination requirement. The full plan can be found here.

■ St. Christopher’s Inn, the residential treatment program run by the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor in Garrison has also been affected by New York’s decision on Tuesday (April 13) to “pause” the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the federal government investigates blood clots in six woman receiving the drug. The program vaccinated program participants using Johnson & Johnson. “A single-shot is advantageous for the Inn because some of the men in recovery may not remain on site or in treatment long enough to complete the two-shot regimens,” said Jonathan Holz, communications director for Graymoor, on Wednesday (April 14).

■ Drug World in Cold Spring still has 250 appointment slots to fill for its Moderna vaccination clinic at the North Highlands Fire Department on Friday (April 16), said owner Heidi Snyder on Tuesday (April 13). To book a slot visit Drug World’s appointment site.

■ Putnam canceled a clinic at the Philipstown Recreation Center on Tuesday (April 13) as New York joined other states in halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the federal government investigates the cases of six women in the U.S. who experienced severe blood clots after receiving the company’s drug. One woman died and another is in critical condition. Drug World in Cold Spring also announced that it was canceling appointments for people scheduled to receive the company’s vaccine.

■ New York is partnering with local health departments and federally qualified health centers to vaccinate farm and food production workers using mobile clinics, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday (April 13). Cuomo announced the program at Angry Orchards in Walden, which will receive an allocation of 500 vaccines for its workers.

■ As of Monday (April 12), the Putnam County Health Department still has appointments available for a clinic on Tuesday (April 13) at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. The county will be administering first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine to anyone who lives, works or attends school in the state. Visit the appointment site to register.

■ Indoor and outdoor graduation and commencement ceremonies will be allowed, with limited capacity, effective May 1, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday (April 12). Capacity will be determined by the size of the venue, whether the ceremony is indoors or outdoors, and the number of attendees, with limits ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent. Organizers and venues hosting ceremonies must follow health and safety protocols, including requiring face masks and social distancing. Detailed guidance can be found

■ New York State is allocating 35,000 vaccines to SUNY schools and private colleges to vaccinate residential and non-commuter students before they break for the summer, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday (April 12). Schools that are part of the SUNY system will receive 21,000 of the doses. “The 18 to 24 population is growing in positivity, and many of them are in colleges and universities,” said Cuomo.

■ Putnam’s Department of Health said on Friday (April 9) that it has been told by the state that the county will not be receiving any allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “in the near future” due to shortage linked to production problems.

■ As of Friday (April 9), dozens of appointments were still available for a vaccination clinic being held by Putnam County on Tuesday (April 13) at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. The county will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 years old and up who live or work in Putnam. Visit here make an appointment.

■ Beginning Saturday (April 10), Dutchess is offering free rides on its public transit buses to residents with vaccination appointments at the two county-run sites: the former JCPenny in Poughkeepsie Galleria and the former CVS in Dover. Residents need only show drivers proof of their appointment, said County Executive Marc Molinaro on Friday (April 9). Residents can also ride for free to pop-up vaccination clinics as they are scheduled. Anyone who cannot use the regular fixed-route service and needs transportation can call 845-473-8424 to schedule a ride. Visit dutchessny.gov for more information.

■ New York’s allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will decrease 88 percent, to 34,900 doses, because of production problems, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday (April 9). Cuomo also said the shortage should not result in the cancellation of any appointments.

■ New York Attorney General Letitia James is reminding residents that vaccinations are free and to report anyone charging them a fee for shots by filing a complaint online or calling 1-800-771-7755.

■ The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is estimating that nearly 80 percent of Pre-K-12 teachers, school staff, and childcare workers had received at least their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March. The estimate is based on a survey responses from nearly 13,000 school staff and almost 40,000 childcare workers, the CDC said on Tuesday (April 6).

■ Eligibility for vaccinations in New York expanded to anyone 16 and older as of Tuesday (April 6). The vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is the only one approved for people as young as 16. The other two, made by Johnson & Johnson, are approved for people 18 and over.

■ A volunteer group called the Vaccine Appointment Assistance Team, an official unit of the Dutchess County Medical Reserve Corps, said on Tuesday (April 6) that it is available to help people, especially elderly and Spanish-speaking residents, book vaccine appointments. The group said it has booked thousands of appointments for people at state-operated and county-run clinics, and at pharmacies. To request an appointment, call 845-605-2562, email [email protected] or fill out the group’s online form.

■ More than 100 homebound seniors have been vaccinated in their homes under a partnership with CareMount Medical, Dutchess County said on Tuesday (April 6). The county’s public health nurses have vaccinated an additional 35 seniors in their homes, said the county. Seniors needing vaccination can call the Dutchess County Office for the Aging at 845-486-2555.

■ Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday (April 5) the launch of “Roll Up Your Sleeve,” a television and online advertising campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated. The campaign, which starts Wednesday (April 7), especially targets people in neighborhoods where COVID-19 cases have been high, said Cuomo. The ads were directed by Scott Burns, screenwriter for the global-pandemic movie Contagion, and shot at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

■ People who are fully vaccinated (two weeks have passed since their final vaccine shot) can travel “at low risk to themselves” within the United States as long as they continue to wear mask, social-distance and take other precautions, according to updated guidance released on Friday (April 2) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Domestic travel does not require COVID-19 testing or post-travel quarantine, said the CDC. For international travel, fully vaccinated people do not need to get tested before leaving unless it is required by their destination, or quarantine after returning to the U.S. unless required by their state, but they need to have a negative test before returning to the U.S. and get tested again 3 to 5 days after arriving, the CDC says.

■ Questions? Dutchess County posts vaccine updates at dutchessny.gov, has a hotline at 845-486-3555 and accepts registration for email updates on vaccine appointments at bit.ly/3olVr23. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com. New York State has a vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829 and a webpage at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, which is also where you can find appointments at state-run testing sites. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov.