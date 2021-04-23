Letters: Shakespeare Plans

As a 40-year resident of Philipstown and a member of the board of directors of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, I am distressed at the controversy that has erupted over the proposed move to The Garrison golf course, and am concerned that much of the objection is based more on emotion than reality. Simply objecting to change is not enough, since change is going to come.

I understand that golfers are upset that the golf course will be closed, but after many years of losses, the owner is unwilling to continue to subsidize the course. So the course will be closed, and the obvious question is what comes next.

Replacing a failed golf course with a housing development is the usual outcome. Fortunately, the owner is not planning that. Instead the plan is to convert most of the course to parkland, trees and meadows.

HVSF’s footprint on the 200-plus acre site would be small: New structures, pathways and parking would occupy 5 acres, in addition to the 6 acres of existing structures. Today, none of the property is subject to conservation easements. The proposal calls for all of it to be protected. The HVSF tent will not be on the top of the ridge line, as some have claimed, and it would provide somewhat fewer seats than HVSF’s current tent. After years of the site only being available to paying golfers, local residents will be able to enjoy the magnificent views from this property, and it is contemplated that the facilities, when not otherwise occupied, would be available for community uses. The reality is that since HVSF does not have the option of returning to Boscobel after its final season there this summer, it has to move somewhere.

Opponents of the plan are concerned that the site will turn into some sort of massive performance venue that will attract mobs of people. Nothing could be further from the truth. The proposal before the Philipstown Planning Board covers the next 30 years and does include the possibility of a small indoor venue, an outdoor community pavilion and in-season lodging for actors. (The site is already zoned for a 40-room hotel and spa.) But those are all well in the future, if they happen at all. And conservation easements and other deeded restrictions will prohibit anything beyond what is approved by the Planning Board.

Some who object to the plan say that it will reduce the amount of property taxes paid on the property, to the detriment of the community. This may be partially true, but HVSF will continue to pay property and other taxes on the commercial parts of the property that it will control, and if the commercial aspects of the property were abandoned and the property given to a tax-exempt entity, there would be no property taxes paid.

Great care has been taken in developing this proposal, both from an environmental and community standpoint, and both the owner and HVSF have made significant alterations to the plan to meet some concerns that have been raised.

I would hope that those who object to the plan for The Garrison think about what is actually being proposed, rather than objecting to what they fear might possibly happen if the myriad safeguards that are a fundamental part of this plan are somehow evaded. Change is coming to The Garrison and to Philipstown, and if it is not this plan, it will be something else. If the “something else” does not include HVSF, then Philipstown will be the poorer for it.

Ned Whitney, Garrison

I am impressed by the HVSF’s plans for their new home and the design professionals involved. I’ve heard that the Planning Board has received a stack of negative letters and relatively few from those who are positive. I have been positive all along and assume that many others are also, but it seems we need to speak up

I’ve lived here for 35 years. We are privileged to have this lauded professional theater company in our community. It is an economic engine for Philipstown. It gave summer jobs to my children and to many local teens. I am not a golfer, so I didn’t often see the spectacular view, but I am glad that it will be available to all theater-goers and to those, like me, who will exercise on the planned walking trails.

Golf courses are notorious for being ecologically unsound. They use tons of water, pesticides and fertilizer. They are a food desert for animals and pollinators. The plan to replace grass with meadows and woodlands will be an environmental game-changer.

The time of most consistent traffic will be later in the evening, after the plays and when traffic on Route 9 is light, and the number of cars won’t be any larger than the number now at Boscobel, as the new tent is a bit smaller. The Route 9 and Snake Hill Road intersection has seen fatalities. Because of the plan, it is much more likely that a traffic light will be permitted there.

Live theater companies are difficult to sustain. Expenses always outpace the income from ticket sales. It is brilliant that the expense of housing the actors will be lowered by building small cabins, increasing by only 14 rooms the number already approved for that property.

With 33 years in our community the festival is a textbook example of a local business worthy of our support. It is a far cry from a developer. Imagine what a real developer would do to that property. I’m surprised and saddened by the negativity around this generous gift to our important cultural institution.

Jackie Grant, Garrison

I recently had the pleasure of walking The Garrison golf course with a staff member from the HVSF. I heard about its vision for the property and we discussed the positive and negative feedback received by HVSF following the announcement of their plans.

It was clear to me that they are listening intently and addressing concerns through a thoughtful design process. They have engaged Nelson Byrd Woltz, a world-class landscape design firm. If you are unfamiliar with their work, take a minute to peruse some stunning examples at nbwla.com.

As someone who has spent 20 years working in sustainable land use, I can assure you that the vision is spot on. HVSF’s new home will be an asset for our community. The performances, classes, employment opportunities and visitor experience are sure to be first-rate. I am confident that their plans for managing traffic will be thoughtful and minimize inconvenience to residents.

Dave Llewellyn, Nelsonville

I have loved Garrison since the mid-1980s, when I spent most of my weekends here with my high school friends. Hot summer days were spent splashing in Indian Brook Falls and sitting on the big granite boulders along the Hudson. There was even a kiss at the Gazebo on Garrison’s Landing (and no, I’m not saying who).

A little over 15 years ago, when my husband and I were ready to move out of the city, I wanted to show him Garrison. Right away, this was where he wanted to live, too. As a Midwesterner, the opportunity to raise his children in a place with wide-open spaces, fresh air and friendly neighbors spoke to his roots as well.

Quickly, the HVSF became synonymous with summer. One of our favorite things to do with friends from out of town was to take them for a picnic on the lawn of Boscobel and see a performance. Fifteen years and two children later, HVSF now gives our whole family joy. Summers, our children can’t wait for the first show of the season, when we book two whole rows, have a huge, group picnic, watch the play, and have ice cream at intermission. Two summers ago, opening night of Robin Hood, with real thunder as a backdrop for the scripted storm in Sherwood Forest was pure magic.

I can understand the concerns in the community about HVSF moving to The Garrison. As a resident of South Highland Road and someone who has to cross Route 9 at Travis Corners almost daily, I’m definitely anxious about the traffic. And I moved where I did because I, too, want peace and quiet and to keep our little piece of heaven as green as possible.

I moved to Garrison because I love this environment and community. I joined the board of the HVSF because I love the festival. I consider myself to be a guardian of my home and its surrounding environment, and as a member of the board of HVSF, at no time have I found my loyalties to be in conflict. In fact, it is my belief that this gift will not only help preserve the peace and green space in Garrison, but improve it.

Golf may look beautiful and be literally green, but it is not environmentally green. Far from having a negative environmental impact, the HVSF plan will have a positive impact on the environment, not only by limiting future development through conservation easements that provide permanent protection, but also by discontinuing golf operations with its enormous adverse water and chemical impact. With its plans to restore those lands to ecologically diverse meadows and woodlands, acres and acres of Garrison land will be improved by this gift.

The limited number of seats envisioned for the new tent (fewer than are in the current tent) should not significantly increase vehicular traffic, and what increases will occur will largely be concentrated outside of rush hour. It is my hope that the comprehensive traffic study that HVSF has commissioned to study the anticipated increase in traffic will help constructively and meaningfully address the problematic intersection at Travis Corners and Route 9. As a member of the board, I will advocate for a solution that will improve and not worsen this condition because to do so is in the best interest of both this community and of HVSF.

Largely overlooked in the discussions about this project is what the community is gaining over and above the phenomenal theater experience that HVSF has already been bringing to the region for more than 30 years. Chris Davis is gifting to this community more than 200 acres of permanently conserved land of which HVSF will be the steward of about half. This is miles and miles of green space preserved for future generations of people from our community. While other golf courses around the country go out of business and are turned into massive real estate developments and shopping malls, we have been given this extraordinary opportunity to enrich and preserve our home, our landscape and our lives.

I am so grateful to Chris Davis for this extraordinary gift to HVSF and to this community. I know that it means generations of wonderful memories, like the ones I have of Garrison, for generations to come.

Sarena Straus, Garrison