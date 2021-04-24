On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

The Oscars are Sunday; what has been your best acting performance?

Lianna Halko
One Halloween I stayed in character and played Wednesday from the Addams family!
~ Lianna Halko, Beacon

Gareth Guest
I played Hay Seed in The Astronomy of Errors, an independent film by John Christian Plummer.
~ Gareth Guest, Nelsonville

Nick Lee
The closest thing was pretending to be a rock star in a heavy metal band in Japan.
~ Nick Lee, Beacon

