On The Spot

The Oscars are Sunday; what has been your best acting performance?



One Halloween I stayed in character and played Wednesday from the Addams family!

~ Lianna Halko, Beacon



I played Hay Seed in The Astronomy of Errors, an independent film by John Christian Plummer.

~ Gareth Guest, Nelsonville



The closest thing was pretending to be a rock star in a heavy metal band in Japan.

~ Nick Lee, Beacon