Around Town (Photos)

PERFECT BALANCE —The Mayor, aka the Beacon Hood Chicken, lent a claw during a breathing workshop at Long Dock Park in Beacon on Saturday (April 24). (Photo by Jeff Simms)

CLEANUP DAY — To celebrate Earth Day, members of the Environmental Club and Student Council at Rombout Middle School in Beacon picked up trash around campus and at Memorial Park. Marissa Benson, a sixth-grade teacher, celebrated the effort on Twitter and noted that “we spent the rest of our time harvesting some spinach and kale that popped back up in the garden!” (Photo provided)

DERBY TIME — Cub Scouts from Philipstown Pack 137 participated in its annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday (April 24). (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)

RAISE THE ROOF — The Mid Hudson Animal Aid in Beacon launched a campaign to raise $20,000 of the $42,600 needed to replace its roof. See gf.me/u/zmcp9t. (Photo provided)



FOOD DRIVE — Members of the Beacon Community Lions Club presented a check to the Salvation Army during a drive-thru food drive on April 24. Rose Story, second from right, shared the photo online and expressed her thanks to members of Beacon Scout Troop 41 for their help. (Photo provided)



PARKLETS OPEN — The Yankee Clipper in Beacon created a “parklet” for outdoor dining. The city is bringing back this initiative to help local restaurants through the pandemic. (Photo by Joan Noack)