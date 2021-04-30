Around Town (Photos)

PERFECT BALANCE —The Mayor, aka the Beacon Hood Chicken, lent a claw during a breathing workshop at Long Dock Park in Beacon on Saturday (April 24). (Photo by Jeff Simms)
CLEANUP DAY — To celebrate Earth Day, members of the Environmental Club and Student Council at Rombout Middle School in Beacon picked up trash around campus and at Memorial Park. Marissa Benson, a sixth-grade teacher, celebrated the effort on Twitter and noted that “we spent the rest of our time harvesting some spinach and kale that popped back up in the garden!” (Photo provided)
DERBY TIME — Cub Scouts from Philipstown Pack 137 participated in its annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday (April 24). (Photo by Teresa Lagerman)