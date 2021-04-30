Four Candidates for Four Seats in Beacon

Only incumbents file for school board

There are four candidates for four open seats on the Beacon school board, all incumbents, the district announced after the Wednesday (April 28) deadline for nominating petitions had passed.

Elissa Betterbid and Flora Stadler are seeking second terms after being elected in 2018 with James Case-Leal, who resigned last year. John Galloway Jr. was appointed in October to serve the remainder of Case-Leal’s term.

Jasmine Johnson was appointed by the board in September to serve six months of the 18 months remaining in the term of Michael Rutkoske, who resigned in July.

The top three vote-getters will serve three-year terms, while the fourth-place finisher will complete the last year of Rutkoske’s term.