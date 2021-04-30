Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

2021-22 budget approved; no tax rate increase expected

The Cold Spring Village Board at its Tuesday (April 27) meeting adopted the 2021-22 budget.

The general fund, which supports most major village services including police, trash and recycling pickup, road and sidewalk maintenance will total $2,619,872, of which $1,745,300 will be raised through property taxes, a 2.3 percent increase over last year. The board voted not to increase taxes by the maximum allowable 3.85 percent.

The printed budget summary from Mayor Dave Merandy, who also serves as budget officer, states, “Although the total levy is increasing, due to changes in property assessed values, last year’s tax rate of $11.3922 per $1000 of assessed value is not expected to increase.” Putnam County will provide updated assessed property values prior to June 1.

The board also approved 2021-22 budgets for the water and sewer funds, $674,374 and $556,101, respectively. Neither will affect the tax rate as they are funded by user fees.

Keep Cold Spring Beautiful

In correspondence, three residents living near the riverfront expressed concern that the ongoing “Keep Cold Spring Beautiful” campaign will have a negative impact on quality of life in that part of the village.

The campaign, initiated by the Chamber of Commerce and supported by the village board, uses posters, in part to encourage visitors to picnic in village parks as way of reducing Main Street congestion.

Young Lee, one of the residents, wrote, “I’m resigned to the noisy crowds, but I cannot imagine the area being able to absorb any more visitors and their detritus.”

“I don’t think [the campaign] was an intentional push to get people to the river, [but rather] there are other areas to spread out in the village,” Trustee Kathleen Foley said. The poster lists a number of other parks in addition to riverfront.

Merandy added that, “a lot of people will continue to eat on Main Street; I don’t see it being a mass exodus down to riverfront park.”

Eliza Starbuck, the president of the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of Flowercup Wines, said she encourages people who visit her shop to eat in village parks. “We’re in a pandemic,” she said. “Having people picnicking in the middle of Main Street is not optimal for health and safety concerns.”

“That’s what parks are for; they’re an option,” Merandy added. “There are a lot of folks visiting.”

The board discussed the possibility of adding portable bathrooms and additional trash bins as a way of coping with the large riverfront crowds

In other business …

■ The Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce has agreed to assume responsibility for cleaning the public restrooms near the pedestrian tunnel on Saturdays. Staff from the Highway Department maintain them during the rest of the week. “We really appreciate of the village [opening the restrooms] seven days a week after Memorial Day and opening them early this year,” Starbuck, said. The restrooms are currently open Thursday through Monday.

■ Merandy reported on plans for Community Day, tentatively scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Fireworks have been booked, sponsored by Nick Groombridge and Kim Connor and donations secured from Magazzino and M&T Bank to fund live music. “It remains to be seen” whether Community Day can go be held because of pandemic restrictions, Merandy said, although he said he was “pretty confident” it would. A volunteer planning committee will be recruited.

■ No action was taken at an April 22 meeting between the Village Board and the parking committee. Discussions included residents’ parking permits, paid parking on Main Street and other village locations, employee parking, increased use of the Metro-North parking lot, smart phone parking applications and enforcement. The parking committee is expected to make its final recommendations within a few weeks. The Village Board must hold a public hearing before any changes are adopted.