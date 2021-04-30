Shazam!

Highlands Current Bench 2

Andrew Saweikis, bench whisperer (Photo by Michael Turton)

After our bench was crushed on Feb. 2 by an avalanche of heavy snow, we contacted Andrew Saweikis of SWAK Metals in Garrison (swakmetals.com) to see what might be done. People need a place to sit.

He suggested fixing the rocker would be great project for his welding students at the Rockland County BOCES in West Nyack and in early March transported the damaged goods to its metal shop.

The damaged bench

The bench before its repair

Last week, the bench was returned to our Cold Spring office, gloriously transformed.

The damage was worse than expected, Saweikis said, but his students managed to revive the rocker with an assist from the auto collision class. (The paint came from C&E Hardware in Cold Spring and the parts from Fall Fittings in New Paltz.) Thanks to all from the present staff and future passersby.

