The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 1
Philipstown Hub Virtual Marathon for Mental Health
philipstownhub.org/hubmarathon2021
Register online to participate, through May 31. Walk, run, swim, hike or bike a mile a day for 26 days, log your best mile each day and be eligible for prizes.
FRI 7
Community Garden Opening
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The library will inaugurate a new garden built by Patrick Reinhardt as an Eagle Scout project. Get a free flower for Mother’s Day and donate $20 to enter a raffle for gardening supplies. Rain date SAT 8.
FRI 7
Birdathon
HIGHLANDS
5 p.m. Various locations
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Putnam Highlands Audubon will host this annual fundraiser in which four teams plus backyard birdwatchers scour for species over 24 hours at Constitution Marsh and other locations. Also SAT 8.
SUN 9
Mother’s Day Tea
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Tea and cake will be available for purchase in the garden. Register online.
MUSIC
SUN 2
5th Annual Pete Seeger Festival
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The performers will include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, Lydia Adams Davis, Patrick Stanfield Jones, Pat Lamanna, Sharleen Leahey, the Trouble Sisters, Andy Revkin and Sarah Underhill. Donations will be shared with organizations that Seeger supported.
SUN 2
Callisto Quartet
KATONAH
3 p.m. Caramoor
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
The group will perform Bartok’s second, third and fifth string quartets in this livestreamed concert. Cost: $15, $30, $45
SUN 2
Terrence Wilson
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
alivemusica.org
The pianist’s livestreamed performance will include compositions by Haydn, Liszt and Rachmaninoff. Cost: $20 donation or pay as you wish
SAT 8
Catherine Russell
KATONAH
8 p.m. Caramoor
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
The Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist will perform familiar favorites and music from her latest album, Alone Together, in this livestreamed concert. Cost: $15, $30, $45
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 1
Kids’ Cooking Class
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
In the first of the series, children will learn how to make The Cutest Cupcakes and Cherry Jubilee Glazed Coconut Sprinkles from Bagel in Love, by Natasha Wing. Email [email protected] for the Zoom link and ingredients list.
TUES 4
May the 4th Be With You
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students ages 10 and older can test their Star Wars knowledge.
SAT 8
Mother’s Day Story Walk
COLD SPRING
Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Stroll the library’s paths to enjoy a themed story.
SAT 8
Kids’ Program & Tour
GARRISON
10 a.m. Boscobel
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
This virtual tour for families will focus each month on an object from Boscobel’s collection. The May item is a teacup. Cost: $9
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 1
10th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep
HIGHLANDS
riverkeeper.org/sweep
Volunteers are welcome to help with projects and cleanup at sites such as Constitution Marsh, Garrison’s Landing, Little Stony Point, Dennings Point and the Beacon waterfront. See the website for details.
SAT 1
I Love My Park Day
HIGHLANDS
ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day
Volunteers will clean parks and complete other projects. See the website for locations.
SAT 1
Hike-a-Thon
CORNWALL
9 & 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
This fundraiser, now in its 14th year, benefits nature education and play for children at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum. Registration required. Also SUN 2. Cost: $10
SAT 1
Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Riverfront Green
peekskillrotary.com
Visit the riverfront for games, face painting, a craft market and food trucks.
SAT 1
The Farm is the Place to Bee
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Visit the farm animals and enjoy scavenger hunts and handmade milkshakes. Get your gardening questions answered and watch demonstrations by the 4-H Shooting Sports Club. Registration required.
SAT 8
Vernal Pool Exploration & Bird Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 & 11:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Two programs will look at the abundant nature on the trails and landscape. Cost: $5
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 1
Electric Vehicle Show
GARRISON
2 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403, Garrison
facebook.com/Climate-Smart-Philipstown
Chat with electric-vehicle owners and check out various models. There will also be demonstrations of electric lawn equipment.
TUES 4
MicroMarketing
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 a.m. Webinar | dutchessbnn.com
The Think Dutchess Alliance for Business, Dutchess Tourism and the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce will provide training and grants to help small businesses expand their marketing reach online. Register online.
THURS 6
Cocktail Culture from the 1930s to ’50s
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Dutchess County Historical Society
dchsny.org/may6
Diane Lapis and Anne Peck-Davis, authors of Cocktails Across America: A Postcard View of Cocktail Culture from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, will share via Zoom stories from their book and tips for making cocktails.
THURS 6
Preventing Forest Pests
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Cary Institute
bit.ly/imported-pests
Science journalist Gabriel Popkin, forest ecologist Gary Lovett, plant pathologist Susan Frankel and policy expert Faith Campbell will discuss how imported pests are devastating local forests.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 1
Into the Woods Jr.
BEACON
11 a.m., 1:30 & 4 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave.
beaconperformingartscenter.com
The Beacon Performing Arts Center returns to live performance with this fairy tale musical, which will be performed outdoors. Also SUN 2, SAT 8, SUN 9. Cost: $10
SAT 8
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
Gastor Almonte, Paula Croxson, Michaela Murphy, Jim O’Grady, Anoush Froundjian and Jeff Simmermon will perform in the return of the popular storytelling series to a live audience. Tickets for virtual viewing are also available. Cost: $15
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 1
Communion and Prophylaxis
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
In a Zoom presentation, Leslie Cozzi, curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art, will discuss sculptures and works on paper created by the wife-and-husband duo Marisa and Mario Merz.
SAT 1
Land Escape
BEACON
Noon – 9 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The gallery’s inaugural exhibit will feature works by Nanette Carter, Athena LaTocha and Wura-Natasha Ogunji. At 8 p.m., Victoria Keddie will perform using NASA’s live feed of orbiting space debris.
FRI 7
Here | Now
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | 845-809-5810
busterlevigallery.com
The gallery’s new exhibit highlights abstract and representational work in painting, photography, sculpture and works on paper, many created over the last year, by member artists. Through May 30.
SAT 8
ArtQUAKE
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
David Provan curated this exhibit by 18 artists whose works are an optical illusion or spin, whirl, walk or move. Through SUN 16.
SAT 8
Sandscapes
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
This exhibit will showcase the work of Costantino Nivola, a Sardinian artist who creates sculptures through sandcasting.
SAT 8
Sandbox | Schism
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Lukas Milanak’s interactive installation will explore the hidden world of nature, while John De Marco’s abstract landscapes will be on view in Gallery 2 and a group show will be in the Beacon Room. Through June 6.
CIVIC
MON 3
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 4
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 4
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com
TUES 4
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 5
Budget Hearing
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 6
Village Board
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | coldspringny.gov
The board will hold a public hearing on draft regulations for short-term rentals.
THURS 6
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com