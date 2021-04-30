The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 1

Philipstown Hub Virtual Marathon for Mental Health

philipstownhub.org/hubmarathon2021

Register online to participate, through May 31. Walk, run, swim, hike or bike a mile a day for 26 days, log your best mile each day and be eligible for prizes.

FRI 7

Community Garden Opening

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The library will inaugurate a new garden built by Patrick Reinhardt as an Eagle Scout project. Get a free flower for Mother’s Day and donate $20 to enter a raffle for gardening supplies. Rain date SAT 8.

FRI 7

Birdathon

HIGHLANDS

5 p.m. Various locations

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Putnam Highlands Audubon will host this annual fundraiser in which four teams plus backyard birdwatchers scour for species over 24 hours at Constitution Marsh and other locations. Also SAT 8.

SUN 9

Mother’s Day Tea

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Tea and cake will be available for purchase in the garden. Register online.

MUSIC

SUN 2

5th Annual Pete Seeger Festival

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The performers will include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, Lydia Adams Davis, Patrick Stanfield Jones, Pat Lamanna, Sharleen Leahey, the Trouble Sisters, Andy Revkin and Sarah Underhill. Donations will be shared with organizations that Seeger supported.

SUN 2

Callisto Quartet

KATONAH

3 p.m. Caramoor

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

The group will perform Bartok’s second, third and fifth string quartets in this livestreamed concert. Cost: $15, $30, $45

SUN 2

Terrence Wilson

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

alivemusica.org

The pianist’s livestreamed performance will include compositions by Haydn, Liszt and Rachmaninoff. Cost: $20 donation or pay as you wish

SAT 8

Catherine Russell

KATONAH

8 p.m. Caramoor

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

The Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist will perform familiar favorites and music from her latest album, Alone Together, in this livestreamed concert. Cost: $15, $30, $45

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 1

Kids’ Cooking Class

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

In the first of the series, children will learn how to make The Cutest Cupcakes and Cherry Jubilee Glazed Coconut Sprinkles from Bagel in Love, by Natasha Wing. Email [email protected] for the Zoom link and ingredients list.

TUES 4

May the 4th Be With You

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students ages 10 and older can test their Star Wars knowledge.

SAT 8

Mother’s Day Story Walk

COLD SPRING

Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Stroll the library’s paths to enjoy a themed story.

SAT 8

Kids’ Program & Tour

GARRISON

10 a.m. Boscobel

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

This virtual tour for families will focus each month on an object from Boscobel’s collection. The May item is a teacup. Cost: $9

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 1

10th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep

HIGHLANDS

riverkeeper.org/sweep

Volunteers are welcome to help with projects and cleanup at sites such as Constitution Marsh, Garrison’s Landing, Little Stony Point, Dennings Point and the Beacon waterfront. See the website for details.

SAT 1

I Love My Park Day

HIGHLANDS

ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

Volunteers will clean parks and complete other projects. See the website for locations.

SAT 1

Hike-a-Thon

CORNWALL

9 & 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

This fundraiser, now in its 14th year, benefits nature education and play for children at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum. Registration required. Also SUN 2. Cost: $10

SAT 1

Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Riverfront Green

peekskillrotary.com

Visit the riverfront for games, face painting, a craft market and food trucks.

SAT 1

The Farm is the Place to Bee

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Visit the farm animals and enjoy scavenger hunts and handmade milkshakes. Get your gardening questions answered and watch demonstrations by the 4-H Shooting Sports Club. Registration required.

SAT 8

Vernal Pool Exploration & Bird Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 & 11:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Two programs will look at the abundant nature on the trails and landscape. Cost: $5

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 1

Electric Vehicle Show

GARRISON

2 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403, Garrison

facebook.com/Climate-Smart-Philipstown

Chat with electric-vehicle owners and check out various models. There will also be demonstrations of electric lawn equipment.

TUES 4

MicroMarketing

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 a.m. Webinar | dutchessbnn.com

The Think Dutchess Alliance for Business, Dutchess Tourism and the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce will provide training and grants to help small businesses expand their marketing reach online. Register online.

THURS 6

Cocktail Culture from the 1930s to ’50s

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Dutchess County Historical Society

dchsny.org/may6

Diane Lapis and Anne Peck-Davis, authors of Cocktails Across America: A Postcard View of Cocktail Culture from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, will share via Zoom stories from their book and tips for making cocktails.

THURS 6

Preventing Forest Pests

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Cary Institute

bit.ly/imported-pests

Science journalist Gabriel Popkin, forest ecologist Gary Lovett, plant pathologist Susan Frankel and policy expert Faith Campbell will discuss how imported pests are devastating local forests.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 1

Into the Woods Jr.

BEACON

11 a.m., 1:30 & 4 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave.

beaconperformingartscenter.com

The Beacon Performing Arts Center returns to live performance with this fairy tale musical, which will be performed outdoors. Also SUN 2, SAT 8, SUN 9. Cost: $10

SAT 8

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

Gastor Almonte, Paula Croxson, Michaela Murphy, Jim O’Grady, Anoush Froundjian and Jeff Simmermon will perform in the return of the popular storytelling series to a live audience. Tickets for virtual viewing are also available. Cost: $15

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 1

Communion and Prophylaxis

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

In a Zoom presentation, Leslie Cozzi, curator at the Baltimore Museum of Art, will discuss sculptures and works on paper created by the wife-and-husband duo Marisa and Mario Merz.

SAT 1

Land Escape

BEACON

Noon – 9 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The gallery’s inaugural exhibit will feature works by Nanette Carter, Athena LaTocha and Wura-Natasha Ogunji. At 8 p.m., Victoria Keddie will perform using NASA’s live feed of orbiting space debris.

FRI 7

Here | Now

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | 845-809-5810

busterlevigallery.com

The gallery’s new exhibit highlights abstract and representational work in painting, photography, sculpture and works on paper, many created over the last year, by member artists. Through May 30.

SAT 8

ArtQUAKE

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

David Provan curated this exhibit by 18 artists whose works are an optical illusion or spin, whirl, walk or move. Through SUN 16.

SAT 8

Sandscapes

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

This exhibit will showcase the work of Costantino Nivola, a Sardinian artist who creates sculptures through sandcasting.

SAT 8

Sandbox | Schism

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Lukas Milanak’s interactive installation will explore the hidden world of nature, while John De Marco’s abstract landscapes will be on view in Gallery 2 and a group show will be in the Beacon Room. Through June 6.

CIVIC

MON 3

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 4

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 4

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com

TUES 4

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 5

Budget Hearing

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 6

Village Board

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | coldspringny.gov

The board will hold a public hearing on draft regulations for short-term rentals.

THURS 6

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com