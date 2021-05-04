Baby and Dog

This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? Kit Burke-Smith of Beacon shared this photo of her daughter, Fiona, with Murphy. “When she learned to crawl, the first thing she did was to crawl to him. Now she is in fourth grade, and he has a lot more grey on his face, but they still have a special bond.” If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it for consideration to [email protected]

