Letter: Danger at Crosswalks

A crosswalk is a kind of promise. When we step into the street, we believe that drivers will stop. The white lines are a promise that we will be safe. The Highway Department takes care to re-paint the lines every year or so. The crosswalks ask us to trust one another. Those lines are useless, or even worse, an actual hazard, unless we can.

About 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, I was driving north on Chestnut Street and saw a young man about to enter the crosswalk at the corner of Oak. I stopped, as did the driver of a southbound vehicle. The man started into the walk, when, suddenly, a silver-gray SUV bolted around me. The pedestrian saved himself only by leaping backward. The SUV tore north to the light and headed east on 301.

If you live in the village, odds are high that you have seen similar incidents. Far too often, pedestrians are menaced by reckless drivers. Our efforts to stop this kind of behavior are not working. By now, we should all know we cannot rely on a single police officer patrolling the streets to be at the right spot at the right time to observe every offense and respond, especially not when the nation is awash in weapons and those officers are being asked to take their lives into their hands with every traffic stop.

We need to redirect a big portion of the $500,000 Cold Spring spends every year for police salaries, cars and uniforms into an investment in pedestrian crossing lights and — importantly — traffic cameras at pedestrian crossings and the stop lights. We must make dangerous, uncivil behavior much riskier, but we need to do this thoughtfully, using technology to keep all citizens safe, including the police.

Michael Armstrong, Cold Spring