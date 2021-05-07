The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 8
Veterans’ Open House
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Memorial Hall
413 Main St.
The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold an open house, offering water and remembrance poppies and selling lunches. A flag ceremony will be held at 5 p.m.
SAT 8
Bird-a-thon
HIGHLANDS
5 p.m. Various locations
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The Putnam Highlands Audubon hosts this annual fundraiser in which four teams plus backyard birdwatchers, beginning FRI 7, spend 24 hours scouring for bird species at Constitution Marsh and other locations.
SUN 9
Mother’s Day Tea
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Tea and cake will be available for purchase in the garden. Register online.
WED 12
Car Cruise
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.
845-420-4606 | beaconelks.com
The Elks relaunch their weekly show of vintage sedans, convertibles, trucks and motorcycles. There is also food, music and raffles. Registration is $5; admission is free.
FRI 14
Manitoga Opens
GARRISON
11 a.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
The former home, studio and garden of industrial designer Russel Wright (1904-1976) opens for the season with tours and an installation by lighting designer and artist Derek Porter.
SAT 15
Funminster Dog Show
PATTERSON
Noon – 3 p.m. Rec Center | 65 Front St.
All friendly, leashed dogs are welcome to compete in any of eight categories, including Wiggly Butt, Largest Dog, Smallest Dog and Best Senior, during this third annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs. Register from noon to 1 p.m. for $20 per dog. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 10 and younger)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 8
Mother’s Day Story Walk
COLD SPRING
Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Stroll the library’s paths to enjoy a themed story.
SAT 8
Kids’ Program & Tour
GARRISON
10 a.m. Boscobel
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
This virtual tour for families will focus each month on an object from Boscobel’s collection. The May item is a teacup. Cost: $9
THURS 13
Superhero Storytime
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Princess Leia will read, sing and play games with children via Zoom.
FRI 14
Ramadan Through a Child’s Eyes
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
In this interactive performance, learn how an African American Muslim family celebrates the religion’s holy month from the perspective of an 8-year-old girl. Email [email protected] to join the Zoom event.
SAT 15
Poetry Sculptors Poetry Circle
COLD SPRING
2:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Led by eighth-grader Rain Lee, this group for students ages 9 to 15 will read and share poems.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 8
ArtQUAKE
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
David Provan curated this exhibit by 18 artists whose works are an optical illusion or spin, whirl, walk or move. Through May 16.
SAT 8
Sandscapes
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
This exhibit will showcase the work of Costantino Nivola, a Sardinian artist who creates sculptures through sandcasting. Register online to visit.
SAT 8
Sandbox | Schism
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Lukas Milanak’s interactive installation will explore the hidden world of nature, while John De Marco’s abstract landscapes will be on view in Gallery 2 and a group show will be in the Beacon Room. Through June 6.
SAT 8
Klav 9’s Tank Club
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
The custom show celebrates Klav’s first sofubi figure, the TANK. The gallery will also present a solo show by Jared CircusBear. Through June 5.
TUES 11
Introduction to Calligraphy
POUGHKEEPSIE
6:30 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
845-454-3222 | artsmidhudson.org
This will be the first of three weekly classes taught by Jim Bennett to explore the pens, inks and traditional techniques of the art. Cost: $82 ($67 members)
THURS 13
Robert Irwin
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Watch online as Dia educators discuss the artist’s immersive, site-specific installation works.
SAT 15
Drawing Within and Without
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Christina Di Marco’s workshop will kick off a series of eight one-day classes covering painting, silk screening, bookmaking, knitting and other crafts. Class will be held outside, weather permitting. Register online. Cost: $55
SAT 15
Low Fidelity
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
loftsatbeacon.com
The exhibit will showcase photographs by Bobby Grossman of the New York City downtown scene from 1975 to 1983, with shots of David Bowie, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others. Through July 17.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 8
Vernal Pool Exploration & Bird Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 & 11:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
This program will look at the abundant nature on the trails and landscape. Cost: $5
MON 10
Jumpstarting Poems With Art
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org/workshops
Raphael Kosek, an English professor and poet, will lead this workshop via Zoom on how to use works of fine art to help you describe and react to what you are seeing and feeling. Register online. Cost: $45 ($30 members)
WED 12
Resmaa Menakem
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
The therapist, founder of Justice Leadership Solutions and author of My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies, will discuss his work via Zoom.
THURS 13
Tony Hiss
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
As part of the Pathways to Planetary Health series, the writer and scholar will discuss setting aside half of the planet to conserve biodiversity and regenerate lands and oceans.
SAT 15
Life Among the Lenape
FORT MONTGOMERY
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 690 Route 9W
845-446-2134 | parks.ny.gov
Learn about what life was like for local Native Americans and see demonstrations of skills they used.
SUN 16
The Inspired Garden Journal
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
In the first of two sessions via Zoom, participants will learn how to record and observe the natural world and track their gardening project’s progress. Cost: $65
MUSIC
SAT 8
Catherine Russell
KATONAH
8 p.m. Caramoor
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
The Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist will perform familiar favorites and music from her latest album, Alone Together, in this livestreamed concert. Cost: $15, $30, $45
SAT 15
William Parker
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
onthestage.com/howland-cultural-center
The jazz musician will perform and speak with Cisco Bradley, author of Universal Tonality: The Life and Music of William Parker. The 24 in-person seats are sold-out but the show will be available by livestream. Cost: $20
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 8
Into the Woods Jr.
BEACON
11 a.m., 1:30 & 4 p.m.
University Settlement | 724 Wolcott Ave.
beaconperformingartscenter.com
The Beacon Performing Arts Center returns to live performance with this fairy tale musical, which will be performed outdoors. Also SUN 9. Cost: $10
SAT 8
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
Gastor Almonte, Paula Croxson, Michaela Murphy, Jim O’Grady, Anoush Froundjian and Jeff Simmermon will perform in the return of the popular storytelling series to a live audience. Everyone attending in-person must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test after TUES 4. Tickets for virtual viewing are also available. Cost: $15
THURS 13
The Freedom Project
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
845-424-3900 | philipstowndepottheatre.org
This project, presented in three parts, will pair contemporary and vintage plays. For Part 1, The Secret Secrets of Wonderland County, by John Pielmeier, can be viewed with His Honor, The Mayor, by Orson Welles. The performances will be available online until 8 p.m. on SUN 16. Cost: $15 ($10 students)
FRI 14
Three Ages (1923)
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Buster Keaton directed and starred in this silent film, time-traveling to the Stone Age, Roman Age and the Modern Age in three tales of love and romance. Register to watch via Zoom with a live musical score created by Cary Brown.
CIVIC
MON 10
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 10
Budget Hearing
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 11
Meet the School Board Candidates
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
Sponsored by the Haldane PTA.
TUES 11
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 12
Budget Forum
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 12
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov