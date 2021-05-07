The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 8

Veterans’ Open House

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Memorial Hall

413 Main St.

The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold an open house, offering water and remembrance poppies and selling lunches. A flag ceremony will be held at 5 p.m.

SAT 8

Bird-a-thon

HIGHLANDS

5 p.m. Various locations

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The Putnam Highlands Audubon hosts this annual fundraiser in which four teams plus backyard birdwatchers, beginning FRI 7, spend 24 hours scouring for bird species at Constitution Marsh and other locations.

SUN 9

Mother’s Day Tea

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Tea and cake will be available for purchase in the garden. Register online.

WED 12

Car Cruise

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.

845-420-4606 | beaconelks.com

The Elks relaunch their weekly show of vintage sedans, convertibles, trucks and motorcycles. There is also food, music and raffles. Registration is $5; admission is free.

FRI 14

Manitoga Opens

GARRISON

11 a.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

The former home, studio and garden of industrial designer Russel Wright (1904-1976) opens for the season with tours and an installation by lighting designer and artist Derek Porter.

SAT 15

Funminster Dog Show

PATTERSON

Noon – 3 p.m. Rec Center | 65 Front St.

All friendly, leashed dogs are welcome to compete in any of eight categories, including Wiggly Butt, Largest Dog, Smallest Dog and Best Senior, during this third annual fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs. Register from noon to 1 p.m. for $20 per dog. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 10 and younger)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 8

Mother’s Day Story Walk

COLD SPRING

Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Stroll the library’s paths to enjoy a themed story.

SAT 8

Kids’ Program & Tour

GARRISON

10 a.m. Boscobel

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

This virtual tour for families will focus each month on an object from Boscobel’s collection. The May item is a teacup. Cost: $9

THURS 13

Superhero Storytime

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Princess Leia will read, sing and play games with children via Zoom.

FRI 14

Ramadan Through a Child’s Eyes

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

In this interactive performance, learn how an African American Muslim family celebrates the religion’s holy month from the perspective of an 8-year-old girl. Email [email protected] to join the Zoom event.

SAT 15

Poetry Sculptors Poetry Circle

COLD SPRING

2:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Led by eighth-grader Rain Lee, this group for students ages 9 to 15 will read and share poems.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 8

ArtQUAKE

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

David Provan curated this exhibit by 18 artists whose works are an optical illusion or spin, whirl, walk or move. Through May 16.





SAT 8

Sandscapes

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

This exhibit will showcase the work of Costantino Nivola, a Sardinian artist who creates sculptures through sandcasting. Register online to visit.

SAT 8

Sandbox | Schism

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Lukas Milanak’s interactive installation will explore the hidden world of nature, while John De Marco’s abstract landscapes will be on view in Gallery 2 and a group show will be in the Beacon Room. Through June 6.

SAT 8

Klav 9’s Tank Club

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

The custom show celebrates Klav’s first sofubi figure, the TANK. The gallery will also present a solo show by Jared CircusBear. Through June 5.

TUES 11

Introduction to Calligraphy

POUGHKEEPSIE

6:30 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

845-454-3222 | artsmidhudson.org

This will be the first of three weekly classes taught by Jim Bennett to explore the pens, inks and traditional techniques of the art. Cost: $82 ($67 members)

THURS 13

Robert Irwin

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Watch online as Dia educators discuss the artist’s immersive, site-specific installation works.

SAT 15

Drawing Within and Without

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Christina Di Marco’s workshop will kick off a series of eight one-day classes covering painting, silk screening, bookmaking, knitting and other crafts. Class will be held outside, weather permitting. Register online. Cost: $55

SAT 15

Low Fidelity

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

loftsatbeacon.com

The exhibit will showcase photographs by Bobby Grossman of the New York City downtown scene from 1975 to 1983, with shots of David Bowie, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others. Through July 17.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 8

Vernal Pool Exploration & Bird Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 & 11:30 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

This program will look at the abundant nature on the trails and landscape. Cost: $5

MON 10

Jumpstarting Poems With Art

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org/workshops

Raphael Kosek, an English professor and poet, will lead this workshop via Zoom on how to use works of fine art to help you describe and react to what you are seeing and feeling. Register online. Cost: $45 ($30 members)

WED 12

Resmaa Menakem

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

The therapist, founder of Justice Leadership Solutions and author of My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies, will discuss his work via Zoom.





THURS 13

Tony Hiss

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

As part of the Pathways to Planetary Health series, the writer and scholar will discuss setting aside half of the planet to conserve biodiversity and regenerate lands and oceans.

SAT 15

Life Among the Lenape

FORT MONTGOMERY

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 690 Route 9W

845-446-2134 | parks.ny.gov

Learn about what life was like for local Native Americans and see demonstrations of skills they used.

SUN 16

The Inspired Garden Journal

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

In the first of two sessions via Zoom, participants will learn how to record and observe the natural world and track their gardening project’s progress. Cost: $65

MUSIC

SAT 8

Catherine Russell

KATONAH

8 p.m. Caramoor

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

The Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist will perform familiar favorites and music from her latest album, Alone Together, in this livestreamed concert. Cost: $15, $30, $45

SAT 15

William Parker

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

onthestage.com/howland-cultural-center

The jazz musician will perform and speak with Cisco Bradley, author of Universal Tonality: The Life and Music of William Parker. The 24 in-person seats are sold-out but the show will be available by livestream. Cost: $20





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 8

Into the Woods Jr.

BEACON

11 a.m., 1:30 & 4 p.m.

University Settlement | 724 Wolcott Ave.

beaconperformingartscenter.com

The Beacon Performing Arts Center returns to live performance with this fairy tale musical, which will be performed outdoors. Also SUN 9. Cost: $10

SAT 8

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

Gastor Almonte, Paula Croxson, Michaela Murphy, Jim O’Grady, Anoush Froundjian and Jeff Simmermon will perform in the return of the popular storytelling series to a live audience. Everyone attending in-person must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test after TUES 4. Tickets for virtual viewing are also available. Cost: $15

THURS 13

The Freedom Project

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

845-424-3900 | philipstowndepottheatre.org

This project, presented in three parts, will pair contemporary and vintage plays. For Part 1, The Secret Secrets of Wonderland County, by John Pielmeier, can be viewed with His Honor, The Mayor, by Orson Welles. The performances will be available online until 8 p.m. on SUN 16. Cost: $15 ($10 students)

FRI 14

Three Ages (1923)

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Buster Keaton directed and starred in this silent film, time-traveling to the Stone Age, Roman Age and the Modern Age in three tales of love and romance. Register to watch via Zoom with a live musical score created by Cary Brown.





CIVIC

MON 10

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 10

Budget Hearing

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 11

Meet the School Board Candidates

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

Sponsored by the Haldane PTA.

TUES 11

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 12

Budget Forum

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 12

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov