Land Trust Seeks Input on ‘Green Corridors’

Plan calls for connecting conservation areas

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust is surveying Philipstown residents about the natural resources they consider priorities for protecting, including open space, forests, streams and wildlife.  

Responses will aid the development of the town’s East Highlands Green Corridors Plan, which calls for using protected properties to link conservation areas. 

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/Philipstown, and information on the Green Corridors Plan at hhlt.org. 

