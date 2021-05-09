Listen to Your Mother

Teresa Lagerman By , Community Manager |

In anticipation of Mother’s Day, which is Sunday (May 9), we asked readers online to share advice they had gotten from their moms.

“This too shall pass.” ~Carolyn O’Daly

“ ‘Always do your best,’ which is probably why I got the jobs of dishwashing and bathroom cleaning while my three sisters dusted.” ~Kathleen Kourie

 “Never marry an engineer.” ~Robert Balogh-Robinson

 “You never have to justify spending money on books or music.” ~Sarah Feyl

 “Don’t whiz on the electric fence.” ~Josh Stark

 “Live your values.” ~Larissa Miller

 “ ‘You’ll be better before you’re married’ – an Irish saying that means basically ‘This too shall pass,’ or don’t sweat the small stuff.” ~Patricia Cronin

“You should study abroad.” ~Bryan Conway

 “If you’re bored, you’re boring.” ~Michael Hardman

Add your own in the comments below.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.