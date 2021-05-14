Child Injured in Beacon Crash

A 6-year-old bystander suffered a foot injury following a three-car accident on Sunday afternoon (May 9) on Main Street in Beacon. Police said one of two vehicles involved in a collision at the intersection of North Cedar Street jumped the curb and struck the boy, whose foot was trapped beneath a rear tire. Bystanders freed him and he and the two drivers were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Several tickets were issued, police said.
Photo by Jean Noack
Free News Updates
Sign up to receive updates by email (no spam).
You will receive an email shortly asking you to confirm your subscription.