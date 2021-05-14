Cold Spring’s Police Review Moves Forward

Also, mayor appoints Tweeps Phillips Woods to Village Board

The Village of Cold Spring continues to work through its plan to assess and reinvent its police force in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order last year requiring reviews of all municipal police forces. The village plan for reviewing the CSPD was submitted to New York State on April 1.

At the Tuesday (May 11) meeting of the village board, Trustee Kathleen Foley reported that, in conjunction with Lexipol, a law enforcement consulting firm, she, Officer-in-Charge Larry Burke and Officer Vincent D’Amato have reviewed 43 chapters of CSPD policies.

The Village Board will now begin its review of the policies before asking for input from a yet-to-be-formed Community Stakeholders Group (CSG). The village is about to advertise for residents interested in serving. Foley said she will recommend the group focus on chapters “directly relevant to the executive order.”

In addition to the police policy review, the CSG will evaluate results from the CSPD survey and conduct additional police-related surveys.

Trustee Fran Murphy said the return rate for the CSPD survey now exceeds 50 percent. She said she would provide a summary at the May 25 board meeting. Residents have until midnight on Saturday (May 15) to submit completed surveys.

In other business …

■ Mayor Dave Merandy appointed Tweeps Phillips Woods to fill the vacant seat on the board created by Heidi Bender’s resignation last month.

■ Merandy reported that because of a delay in delivery of a new truck and maintenance requirements on a second vehicle, the village will consider using Royal Cartage for trash pickup, at least temporarily. Royal, which he said is fair in its pricing policies, is used by several other municipalities in the area. “We have to do something, quickly,” he said

■ Merandy noted that Metro-North Railway has approved signage to promote free weekend parking in its Cold Spring lot. Metro-North has not allowed the village to publicize the free parking in the past but Merandy negotiated the change in conjunction with the Parking Committee’s ongoing work.

■ Burke reported the CSPD responded to 73 calls for service in April. Officers issued 13 traffic and 18 parking tickets. The Cold Spring Fire Co. responded to seven alarms, including mutual aid to North Highlands Fire Co. on a brush fire.

■ Marianne Remy was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

■ Matt Kroog, Superintendent of Water and Wastewater, reported he is updating the Emergency Action Plan for the village reservoirs and dams.

■ Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce president Eliza Starbuck reported the organization has begun receiving inquiries about the trolley operated by Putnam County’s Department of Transportation in the village and surrounding area. The trolley, which shuttles visitors to museums and attractions during the tourist season, didn’t operate last year because of the pandemic. Starbuck said after corresponding with the county, “it sounds like they may be planning to start the trolley again this season.” Merandy said the village has not received information.