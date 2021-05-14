Haldane to Name Athletic Director

Administrator comes from Hyde Park

Haldane Superintendent Philip Benante this week announced he would recommend to the school board on Tuesday (May 18) that it hire Daniel Cowan as the district’s director of athletics, health, physical education and dean of students.

Cowan emerged as the candidate “after an extensive review process” that included parents, teachers, coaches, students, administrators and board members, Benante said in a statement.

Cowan has been a teacher and administrator for the Hyde Park Central School District for the 17 years. If approved by the board, he will succeed Chris Salumn, who left in August to become the athletic director for the Carmel district.