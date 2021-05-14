Soccer Training Coming to Beacon

Camps open to 7-12 years old

The East Hudson Youth Soccer League will hold five weekly soccer training session at Rombout Middle School in Beacon beginning Wednesday (May 19).

The sessions will address tactics and strategy. Players will be divided into three groups: U7-U8 (born in 2013 or 2014) at 5 p.m.; U9-U10 (2011 or 2012) at 6 p.m.; and U11-U12 (2009 or 2010) at 7 p.m.

The fee is $75. To register, see system.gotsport.com or call 845-309-0259 for more information.