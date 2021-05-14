Soccer Training Coming to Beacon

mm By |

Camps open to 7-12 years old

The East Hudson Youth Soccer League will hold five weekly soccer training session at Rombout Middle School in Beacon beginning Wednesday (May 19).

The sessions will address tactics and strategy. Players will be divided into three groups: U7-U8 (born in 2013 or 2014) at 5 p.m.; U9-U10 (2011 or 2012) at 6 p.m.; and U11-U12 (2009 or 2010) at 7 p.m.

The fee is $75. To register, see system.gotsport.com or call 845-309-0259 for more information.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.