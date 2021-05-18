Letter: PTSO Says Thanks

The Beacon High School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization would like to thank The Bagel Shoppe Fishkill/Beacon, Fishkill Farms, Market 32 by Price Chopper and the Yankee Clipper Diner for donating items for our Teacher/Staff Appreciation lunch on May 5.

We are grateful for the amount of support we receive from local businesses and our members throughout the year.

Donna Green, Beacon
Green is the treasurer of the PTSO.

