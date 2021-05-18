Roots and Shoots: Garden Time

As we pass the last frost day on May 15, gardeners are lining up at the gate and the race is on for the first tomato and summer bloom. As the temperatures this week demonstrate, though, it’s a less of a race and more of a chess game. The weather moves a pawn (temperatures below 40 degrees) and I shift my queen (planting schedule).

Observing phenology, planting according to temperature and knowing your next move will keep your garden in play for the season. Noticing the cycles of bud break, leaf out, blooms and fruit set on other plants and trees offers clues to the impact of spring. Are plants showing signs of early stress from high temperatures, too much rainfall or too little rainfall? So far, things are looking OK, although the rainfall has been a bit low.

The question, “When do I …?” is always on a gardener’s mind. Timing is the key to having something blooming or ready to harvest in all seasons, the way to control weeds, and a strategic way to lower your carbon footprint in the garden. Here are some examples.

The right time for…