Man Accused of Philipstown Rape

Charged with two counts involving minors

The New York State Police on Tuesday (May 18) arrested a Yorktown man on allegations that he raped a Philipstown minor.

State troopers, working with the Putnam County Child Advocacy Center, arrested Fabian Huiracocha Barbecho, 36, who was charged with two counts of rape. The second charge is based on allegations he assaulted a minor from Peekskill, police said. Both alleged victims are under the age of 15, police said.

Huiracocha Barbecho was arraigned in Peekskill City Court and sent to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $30,000 secure bond or $40,000 partially secure bond. He is scheduled to return to court on June 3.