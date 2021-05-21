The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 22
Master Gardeners Plant Sale
CARMEL
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
845-278-6738 x 220
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Find annuals, perennials, native plants and shrubs, plus all the vegetables your garden needs, at this annual fundraiser.
SAT 22
Shredder Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest
44 Chestnut St.
coldspringlions.org/shredder
Bring your papers sans staples and have the materials securely and safely shredded at this event to benefit Cold Spring Lions Club programs.
SAT 22
Annual Plant Sale
BREWSTER
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ryder Farm
406 Starr Ridge Road | 646-833-8159
spaceonryderfarm.org
The organic farm SPACE is holding its annual sale of vegetable, herb and flower plants, including cosmos, Jack-O-Lantern pumpkins and lemon basil. Orders can be placed online for contactless pickup. Through May.
SAT 22
Modern Makers Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive
hopsonthehudson.com
Check out work by more than 100 artisans and artists as well as food trucks and entertainment. Because of pandemic restrictions, no more than 500 people will be admitted to each of two sessions (10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m.). Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. Also SUN 23. Cost: $17 ($7 ages 6 to 16 and free under 5)
SUN 23
Empanada Wars
BEACON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Rocco Society
26 S. Chestnut St.
bit.ly/empanada-wars
This fundraiser for the Beacon Community Kitchen will feature Tommy Que Empanadas and Empa-NANI. Cost: $15
TUES 25
Solarize Putnam
MAHOPAC FALLS
7 p.m. Via Zoom
sustainableputnam.org
Joe Montouri, the president of Sustainable Putnam, will discuss community solar programs, which allow group buying of renewable energy. Also THURS 27.
FRI 28
Sunset Cider & Yoga
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
5:30 p.m. Fishkill Farms
9 Fishkill Farm Road | 845-897-4377|
fishkillfarms.com
Enjoy yoga on the porch followed by a glass of a cider while watching the sunset. Cost: $40
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 22
Plein Air Basics
GARRISON
Noon. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Linda Barboni will lead a three-hour course for up to six students, weather permitting. Register online. Cost: $50
SAT 22
Paper Arts Workshop
PUTNAM VALLEY
Noon. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road | tompkinscorners.org
In this first of two, 3-hour outdoor sessions, Christina Di Marco will teach bookbinding techniques based on Japanese paper art traditions. Also SUN 23. Cost: $60
SAT 22
Deborah Lecce | Holly Sumner
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Guardians of the Land is an exhibit of Lecce’s ceramic animals. Sumner’s show, Saints and Samurai, will feature her paintings of microscopic life on wood panels. Through June 20.
THURS 27
Robert Ryman
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
In this ongoing online series, Dia educators will discuss the artist’s work. Free
SAT 29
Altered States
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
Work by Adriana Farmiga and Yuri Masnyj will be on view through June 27.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 22
Ree Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
Find gently used clothing, toys and gear for children at this annual sale to support recreation activities and improve play areas in local parks. Also SUN 23.
SAT 22
Colonial Flax Processing
FORT MONTGOMERY
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery
690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134
parks.ny.gov
Learn how tools such as the flax break and scutching knife were used to turn flax into linen thread during the colonial era.
SAT 29
A Walking Concert
BEACON
11 a.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | howlandmusic.org
In this Classics for Kids program, reserve a slot online to stroll around the park and enjoy live performances. Free
SAT 29
Colonial Blacksmithing
FORT MONTGOMERY
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery
690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134
parks.ny.gov
Watch craftspeople demonstrate how metal is melted and formed into tools.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 23
Searchers in Winter
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Owen Pataki, a Garrison native and author of Searchers in Winter: A Novel of Napoleon’s Empire, will discuss the book with his sister, bestselling author Alison Pataki, via Crowdcast.
TUES 25
Pictorial Tour of Beacon
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
beaconhistorical.org
Dave Turner, a Beacon resident and collector and dealer of old photographs, will outline the city’s transformation from colonial outpost to factory town to modern day. Register for Zoom link.
THURS 27
Racial Inequities in Bicycling
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 p.m. Scenic Hudson
scenichudson.org
Charles Brown, founder of Equitable Cities, will discuss ways to end racial injustice in the cycling community in this webinar.
THURS 27
Supermoon Night Hike
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8:30 p.m. Stony Kill
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Bring a flashlight and explore the Muller Pond Trail in this guided hike. Cost: $5
SAT 29
France’s Role in the American Revolution
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
In this virtual program, learn why France came to our aid during the Revolution and how it provided assistance.
MUSIC
SAT 22
Deni Bonet with Chris Flynn
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singer/songwriter and violinist will perform quirky, melodic and fun folk-rock for all ages on the lawn with Flynn, a guitarist and singer. Cost: $20 donation
SUN 23
Junction Trio
KATONAH
3 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org
Violinist Stefan Jackiw will perform in a livestream with pianist Conrad Tao and cellist Jay Campbell. The program includes work by Shostakovich and Beethoven. Cost: $15 to $45
SUN 23
Cassatt String Quartet and Ursula Oppens
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
alivemusica.org
In this livestream, Oppens, a pianist, will perform with the quartet in an all-female program that includes Amy Beach’s Piano Quintet in F-sharp Minor and the online premiere of Blue and Green Music for string quartet by composer Victoria Bond. Cost: $20 donation
THURS 27
The Valley Hour
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
thevalleyhour.com
Hosts Annalyse and Ryan present the season finale of this livestream series with Bees in the Barn and Sarah Browne.
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 28
Grease
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
The drive-in returns for a second season with this classic 1978 musical romance starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Also SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
CIVIC
SAT 22
Rep. Maloney Town Hall
NEWBURGH
11 a.m. Unico Park | 60 Front St.
Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat whose U.S. House district includes the Highlands, will “give constituents an opportunity to voice their concerns.”
SUN 23
Rep. Maloney Town Hall
CARMEL
1:30 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
MON 24
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 25
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov