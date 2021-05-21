The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 22

Master Gardeners Plant Sale

CARMEL

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

845-278-6738 x 220

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Find annuals, perennials, native plants and shrubs, plus all the vegetables your garden needs, at this annual fundraiser.

SAT 22

Shredder Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest

44 Chestnut St.

coldspringlions.org/shredder

Bring your papers sans staples and have the materials securely and safely shredded at this event to benefit Cold Spring Lions Club programs.

SAT 22

Annual Plant Sale

BREWSTER

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ryder Farm

406 Starr Ridge Road | 646-833-8159

spaceonryderfarm.org

The organic farm SPACE is holding its annual sale of vegetable, herb and flower plants, including cosmos, Jack-O-Lantern pumpkins and lemon basil. Orders can be placed online for contactless pickup. Through May.

SAT 22

Modern Makers Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive

hopsonthehudson.com

Check out work by more than 100 artisans and artists as well as food trucks and entertainment. Because of pandemic restrictions, no more than 500 people will be admitted to each of two sessions (10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m.). Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. Also SUN 23. Cost: $17 ($7 ages 6 to 16 and free under 5)

SUN 23

Empanada Wars

BEACON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Rocco Society

26 S. Chestnut St.

bit.ly/empanada-wars

This fundraiser for the Beacon Community Kitchen will feature Tommy Que Empanadas and Empa-NANI. Cost: $15

TUES 25

Solarize Putnam

MAHOPAC FALLS

7 p.m. Via Zoom

sustainableputnam.org

Joe Montouri, the president of Sustainable Putnam, will discuss community solar programs, which allow group buying of renewable energy. Also THURS 27.

FRI 28

Sunset Cider & Yoga

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

5:30 p.m. Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Road | 845-897-4377|

fishkillfarms.com

Enjoy yoga on the porch followed by a glass of a cider while watching the sunset. Cost: $40

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 22

Plein Air Basics

GARRISON

Noon. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Linda Barboni will lead a three-hour course for up to six students, weather permitting. Register online. Cost: $50

SAT 22

Paper Arts Workshop

PUTNAM VALLEY

Noon. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road | tompkinscorners.org

In this first of two, 3-hour outdoor sessions, Christina Di Marco will teach bookbinding techniques based on Japanese paper art traditions. Also SUN 23. Cost: $60

SAT 22

Deborah Lecce | Holly Sumner

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Guardians of the Land is an exhibit of Lecce’s ceramic animals. Sumner’s show, Saints and Samurai, will feature her paintings of microscopic life on wood panels. Through June 20.

THURS 27

Robert Ryman

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

In this ongoing online series, Dia educators will discuss the artist’s work. Free

SAT 29

Altered States

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

Work by Adriana Farmiga and Yuri Masnyj will be on view through June 27.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 22

Ree Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

Find gently used clothing, toys and gear for children at this annual sale to support recreation activities and improve play areas in local parks. Also SUN 23.

SAT 22

Colonial Flax Processing

FORT MONTGOMERY

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery

690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134

parks.ny.gov

Learn how tools such as the flax break and scutching knife were used to turn flax into linen thread during the colonial era.

SAT 29

A Walking Concert

BEACON

11 a.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | howlandmusic.org

In this Classics for Kids program, reserve a slot online to stroll around the park and enjoy live performances. Free

SAT 29

Colonial Blacksmithing

FORT MONTGOMERY

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery

690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134

parks.ny.gov

Watch craftspeople demonstrate how metal is melted and formed into tools.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 23

Searchers in Winter

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Owen Pataki, a Garrison native and author of Searchers in Winter: A Novel of Napoleon’s Empire, will discuss the book with his sister, bestselling author Alison Pataki, via Crowdcast.





TUES 25

Pictorial Tour of Beacon

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

beaconhistorical.org

Dave Turner, a Beacon resident and collector and dealer of old photographs, will outline the city’s transformation from colonial outpost to factory town to modern day. Register for Zoom link.





THURS 27

Racial Inequities in Bicycling

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 p.m. Scenic Hudson

scenichudson.org

Charles Brown, founder of Equitable Cities, will discuss ways to end racial injustice in the cycling community in this webinar.

THURS 27

Supermoon Night Hike

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8:30 p.m. Stony Kill

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Bring a flashlight and explore the Muller Pond Trail in this guided hike. Cost: $5

SAT 29

France’s Role in the American Revolution

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

In this virtual program, learn why France came to our aid during the Revolution and how it provided assistance.

MUSIC

SAT 22

Deni Bonet with Chris Flynn

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singer/songwriter and violinist will perform quirky, melodic and fun folk-rock for all ages on the lawn with Flynn, a guitarist and singer. Cost: $20 donation

SUN 23

Junction Trio

KATONAH

3 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org

Violinist Stefan Jackiw will perform in a livestream with pianist Conrad Tao and cellist Jay Campbell. The program includes work by Shostakovich and Beethoven. Cost: $15 to $45

SUN 23

Cassatt String Quartet and Ursula Oppens

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

alivemusica.org

In this livestream, Oppens, a pianist, will perform with the quartet in an all-female program that includes Amy Beach’s Piano Quintet in F-sharp Minor and the online premiere of Blue and Green Music for string quartet by composer Victoria Bond. Cost: $20 donation

THURS 27

The Valley Hour

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

thevalleyhour.com

Hosts Annalyse and Ryan present the season finale of this livestream series with Bees in the Barn and Sarah Browne.

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 28

Grease

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

The drive-in returns for a second season with this classic 1978 musical romance starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Also SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)





CIVIC

SAT 22

Rep. Maloney Town Hall

NEWBURGH

11 a.m. Unico Park | 60 Front St.

Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat whose U.S. House district includes the Highlands, will “give constituents an opportunity to voice their concerns.”

SUN 23

Rep. Maloney Town Hall

CARMEL

1:30 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

MON 24

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 25

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov