Coalition Asks About Food Access

The newly formed Putnam County Food System Coalition has opened a survey to gather information on how residents find and purchase food.
The coalition is led by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County and includes Second Chance Foods, the county Department of Health and the Glynwood Center for Regional Food, among other partners. See bit.ly/putnam-food. The survey closes June 2.
Free News Updates
Sign up to receive updates by email (no spam).
You will receive an email shortly asking you to confirm your subscription.