Coalition Asks About Food Access

Online survey available through June 2

The newly formed Putnam County Food System Coalition has opened a survey to gather information on how residents find and purchase food.

The coalition is led by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County and includes Second Chance Foods, the county Department of Health and the Glynwood Center for Regional Food, among other partners. See bit.ly/putnam-food. The survey closes June 2.

