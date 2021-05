Latest COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

Putnam County holding vaccination clinic in Philipstown

■ As of Sunday (May 23), New York had administered at least one vaccine dose to 10,356,584 residents, or 51.9 percent of the total population, and had fully vaccinated 8,754,360 or 43.9 percent, according to the state’s COVID-19 Tracker.

■ The Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess, Putnam and five other counties, had administered at least one dose to 1,101,132 residents as of May 23 and fully vaccinated 918,652 residents.

■ As of May 23, 52.6 percent of Dutchess County residents (154,719 of 294,218) had received at least one dose and 45 percent (132,533) were fully vaccinated. In Putnam County, 56.7 percent of residents (55,714 of 98,320) had received at least one dose and 47.9 percent (47,049) were fully vaccinated.

■ Dutchess County had fully vaccinated 75.5 percent of its residents 65 and older (40,329) and Putnam 74.3 percent (13,172) as of May 22, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For New York, the rate was 73.4 percent and nationally, 73.7 percent.

■ As of Sunday (May 23), 139,605 children 15 years old and younger (3.9 percent of that age group statewide) had received at least one vaccine dose statewide since adolescents between 12 and 15 became eligible to receive the Pfizer shots on May 12. The total includes 1,704 in Dutchess County (3.6 percent of that age group countywide) and 798 in Putnam (4.7 percent).

■ Putnam County will be holding a vaccination clinic on Tuesday (May 25) from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. The county will be administering the two-shot Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and up and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older.

■ New York will be offering free $20 scratch-off lottery tickets to residents 18 years old and up who get vaccinated at one of 10 state-run sites, including at the National Guard Armory in Yonkers, from Monday (May 24) through Friday (May 28). The program, called “Vax & Scratch,” has a grand prize of $5 million, with additional prizes ranging from $20 to $50,000.

■ The state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities announced on Monday (May 17) revised visitation guidelines that allow fully vaccinated residents in facilities it regulates to still have onsite or offsite visits if they are exposed to COVID-19 as long as they do not have symptoms.

■ More than half the seating at Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center will be used for fully vaccinated fans attending Knicks and Nets home games for the NBA playoffs, Cuomo said on Monday (May 17). To sit in the designated sections, fans will have to show proof of vaccination. Masks and social distancing will still be enforced. Children who have not been vaccinated or are ineligible for the shots can accompany vaccinated adults in the special sections if they have proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

■ Village Apothecary in Woodstock is holding a first-dose Pfizer vaccine clinic in Beacon for people 12 years old and up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday (May 17) at the Rombout Middle School gymnasium. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Second doses will automatically be scheduled for June 7. Appointments can be scheduled here.

■ Putnam County is holding a vaccination clinic for people 12 years old and up from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (May 20) at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. Minors must have proof of age and consent from a parent or guardian. To make an appointment visit the clinic’s scheduling portal. Limited walk-ins will be available, the county said.

■ The Hudson Valley Renegades said on Friday (May 13) that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are no longer required to enter Dutchess Stadium. The team is still requiring masks and social distancing.

■ People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors, except where required by local laws or business and workplace regulations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday (May 13). Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his administration is reviewing the new guidelines, along with neighboring states, in determining whether to lift New York’s mask mandate.

■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (May 10) that he would propose legislation prohibiting discrimination against people who have been vaccinated. Some summer camps are barring vaccinated people from attending or working as staff, said Cuomo. “I understand the anti-vaccine argument. In my opinion, there is no science to it,” he said. “You can have a theory, you can have a belief, but you can’t use that to make public policy without science and without data.”

■ All SUNY and CUNY colleges will require students attending in-person classes in the fall to provide proof of vaccination, Cuomo said on Monday (May 10). Private colleges will be encouraged to also require proof, he said.

■ The Metro-North station in Ossining is one of eight MTA train stops where people can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Wednesday (May 12) and continuing through Sunday (May 16), Cuomo said on Monday (May 10). Shots will be administered from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ossining on a first-come, first-served basis, with up to 300 shots available. Recipients will receive a a free 7-day MetroCard or free roundtrip on Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North ticket. The other sites are located on Long Island and in New York City, including at the Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station.

■ The vaccination rate for nursing home residents in Putnam County was 95 percent as of Sunday (May 9). The rate in Dutchess County stood at 86 percent. In both counties, vaccination rates for staff were much lower, 64 percent for Putnam and 56 percent for Dutchess.

■ The Beacon Elks Lodge and the Hudson Valley VA System at Castle Point will be vaccinating veterans and their spouses and caregivers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15 at 900 Wolcott Ave. in Beacon. For more info, call Carl Oken at 914-474-1891 or the Voluntary Services Unit at Castle Point Campus at 845-831-2000.

■ Drug World owner Heidi Snyder is, for the first time, ordering Pfizer vaccines in anticipation that the federal government will approve the company’s drug for administration to adolescents between 12 and 15 years old. Snyder, who already gives shots of the two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, said on Tuesday (May 4) that she has ordered 1,095 doses of Pfizer, which requires two shots. The company’s drug is already approved for people as young as 16, and approval for kids as young as 12 is expected in the coming weeks. “If the kids can get their second vaccine two weeks before prom, they’re going to have a great prom,” said Snyder.

■ The Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point will be administering first-dose vaccinations to active-duty military and veterans, their spouses and dependents 16 years old and up, and Department of Defense employees and retirees on May 4, 6 and May 20 at the Holleder Center. Instructions on scheduling an appointment can be found here.

■ The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision resumed inmate visitations at maximum security facilities on April 28 and its remaining prisons on May 1, citing declining COVID-19 cases and vaccinations of staff and inmates who are either 65 years old and up or have underlying health conditions.

■ Putnam County’s Department of Health is asking people who have not been vaccinated to share their reasons for not getting the shots in an anonymous survey. The survey is being administered in an English version and a Spanish version. The results will help “guide our department into better focusing on, and addressing, the needs of our unvaccinated citizens,” said county Health Commissioner Michael Nesheiwat.

■ Dutchess County’s Department of Health will be administering vaccines in Beacon during a pop-up clinic being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (May 5) at Memorial Hall, 413 Main St. Walk-ins will be allowed until noon. To schedule an appointment visit the state’s registration webpage.

■ Dutchess County totaled 374 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Wednesday (April 28), the third straight week cases have declined for the month. The county had 802 total cases for the first seven days of the month, 688 during the second week and 493 for the third week of April.

■ Each of New York’s state-run vaccination sites will begin taking walk-in appointments for first doses for anyone who is eligible starting Thursday (April 29), Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday (April 27). The state-run sites include ones at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, SUNY Orange in Middletown and the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz.

■ People who are fully vaccinated (two weeks have passed since their final shot) do not have to wear mask outdoors, except when in crowds, and do not need to be restricted from work if asymptomatic after being exposed to someone positive for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday (April 27). The CDC also said that fully vaccinated residents of non-health care congregate facilities do not have to quarantine if exposed to someone positive and that people who have completed their shots can be exempted from routine screening for COVID-19.

■ Dutchess and Putnam counties both announced that they will resume use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the federal government lifted a “pause” put in place over concerns about rare clotting in some recipients. Dutchess Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said on Monday (April 26) the county would begin using the vaccine again this week, calling it “an important option in our efforts to vaccinate and protect our community against COVID-19.” Putnam said it would be using the vaccine during clinics scheduled for Tuesday (April 27) at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison and Thursday (April 29) at Lakeview Plaza in Brewster.

■ New York State announced on Saturday (April 24) that it would follow the federal government’s recommendation and resume administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine after an 11-day “pause” spurred by concerns over a rare clotting issue. The state’s resumption becomes “effective immediately,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday (April 23) that they “have confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.”

■ Counties and the state are starting to vaccinate people who show up at their clinics without an appointment. Dutchess County was accepting walk-ins for its vaccination clinic on Thursday (April 22) at the former JCPenney at Poughkeepsie Galleria and Putnam was doing the same for its Thursday clinic at the Philipstown Rec in Garrison. On Wednesday (April 21), Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that, beginning Friday (April 23), 16 of the state-run mass vaccination sites would begin accepting walk-ins from people 60 years old and up.

■ Putnam County said on Monday (April 19) that it would be administering first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine to anyone who lives, works or attends school in New York, and is at least 18 years old, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday (April 22) at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. Anyone who registers must be available for a second dose on May 20.

■ Vassar President Elizabeth Bradley announced on Thursday (April 16) that the college will return to full in-person learning and require all students to be vaccinated for the fall semester, which will begin on Aug. 30. The school will allow medical and religious exceptions to the vaccination requirement. The full plan can be found here.

■ St. Christopher’s Inn, the residential treatment program run by the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor in Garrison has also been affected by New York’s decision on Tuesday (April 13) to “pause” the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the federal government investigates blood clots in six woman receiving the drug. The program vaccinated program participants using Johnson & Johnson. “A single-shot is advantageous for the Inn because some of the men in recovery may not remain on site or in treatment long enough to complete the two-shot regimens,” said Jonathan Holz, communications director for Graymoor, on Wednesday (April 14).

■ Drug World in Cold Spring still has 250 appointment slots to fill for its Moderna vaccination clinic at the North Highlands Fire Department on Friday (April 16), said owner Heidi Snyder on Tuesday (April 13). To book a slot visit Drug World’s appointment site.

■ Putnam canceled a clinic at the Philipstown Recreation Center on Tuesday (April 13) as New York joined other states in halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the federal government investigates the cases of six women in the U.S. who experienced severe blood clots after receiving the company’s drug. One woman died and another is in critical condition. Drug World in Cold Spring also announced that it was canceling appointments for people scheduled to receive the company’s vaccine.

■ New York is partnering with local health departments and federally qualified health centers to vaccinate farm and food production workers using mobile clinics, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday (April 13). Cuomo announced the program at Angry Orchards in Walden, which will receive an allocation of 500 vaccines for its workers.

■ As of Monday (April 12), the Putnam County Health Department still has appointments available for a clinic on Tuesday (April 13) at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. The county will be administering first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine to anyone who lives, works or attends school in the state. Visit the appointment site to register.

■ Indoor and outdoor graduation and commencement ceremonies will be allowed, with limited capacity, effective May 1, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday (April 12). Capacity will be determined by the size of the venue, whether the ceremony is indoors or outdoors, and the number of attendees, with limits ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent. Organizers and venues hosting ceremonies must follow health and safety protocols, including requiring face masks and social distancing. Detailed guidance can be found

■ New York State is allocating 35,000 vaccines to SUNY schools and private colleges to vaccinate residential and non-commuter students before they break for the summer, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday (April 12). Schools that are part of the SUNY system will receive 21,000 of the doses. “The 18 to 24 population is growing in positivity, and many of them are in colleges and universities,” said Cuomo.

■ Putnam’s Department of Health said on Friday (April 9) that it has been told by the state that the county will not be receiving any allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “in the near future” due to shortage linked to production problems.

■ As of Friday (April 9), dozens of appointments were still available for a vaccination clinic being held by Putnam County on Tuesday (April 13) at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. The county will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 years old and up who live or work in Putnam. Visit here make an appointment.

■ Beginning Saturday (April 10), Dutchess is offering free rides on its public transit buses to residents with vaccination appointments at the two county-run sites: the former JCPenny in Poughkeepsie Galleria and the former CVS in Dover. Residents need only show drivers proof of their appointment, said County Executive Marc Molinaro on Friday (April 9). Residents can also ride for free to pop-up vaccination clinics as they are scheduled. Anyone who cannot use the regular fixed-route service and needs transportation can call 845-473-8424 to schedule a ride. Visit dutchessny.gov for more information.

■ New York’s allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will decrease 88 percent, to 34,900 doses, because of production problems, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday (April 9). Cuomo also said the shortage should not result in the cancellation of any appointments.

■ New York Attorney General Letitia James is reminding residents that vaccinations are free and to report anyone charging them a fee for shots by filing a complaint online or calling 1-800-771-7755.

■ The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is estimating that nearly 80 percent of Pre-K-12 teachers, school staff, and childcare workers had received at least their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March. The estimate is based on a survey responses from nearly 13,000 school staff and almost 40,000 childcare workers, the CDC said on Tuesday (April 6).

■ Eligibility for vaccinations in New York expanded to anyone 16 and older as of Tuesday (April 6). The vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is the only one approved for people as young as 16. The other two, made by Johnson & Johnson, are approved for people 18 and over.

■ A volunteer group called the Vaccine Appointment Assistance Team, an official unit of the Dutchess County Medical Reserve Corps, said on Tuesday (April 6) that it is available to help people, especially elderly and Spanish-speaking residents, book vaccine appointments. The group said it has booked thousands of appointments for people at state-operated and county-run clinics, and at pharmacies. To request an appointment, call 845-605-2562, email [email protected] or fill out the group’s online form.

■ More than 100 homebound seniors have been vaccinated in their homes under a partnership with CareMount Medical, Dutchess County said on Tuesday (April 6). The county’s public health nurses have vaccinated an additional 35 seniors in their homes, said the county. Seniors needing vaccination can call the Dutchess County Office for the Aging at 845-486-2555.

■ Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday (April 5) the launch of “Roll Up Your Sleeve,” a television and online advertising campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated. The campaign, which starts Wednesday (April 7), especially targets people in neighborhoods where COVID-19 cases have been high, said Cuomo. The ads were directed by Scott Burns, screenwriter for the global-pandemic movie Contagion, and shot at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

■ People who are fully vaccinated (two weeks have passed since their final vaccine shot) can travel “at low risk to themselves” within the United States as long as they continue to wear mask, social-distance and take other precautions, according to updated guidance released on Friday (April 2) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Domestic travel does not require COVID-19 testing or post-travel quarantine, said the CDC. For international travel, fully vaccinated people do not need to get tested before leaving unless it is required by their destination, or quarantine after returning to the U.S. unless required by their state, but they need to have a negative test before returning to the U.S. and get tested again 3 to 5 days after arriving, the CDC says.

■ Questions? Dutchess County posts vaccine updates at dutchessny.gov, has a hotline at 845-486-3555 and accepts registration for email updates on vaccine appointments at bit.ly/3olVr23. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com. New York State has a vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829 and a webpage at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, which is also where you can find appointments at state-run testing sites. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov.