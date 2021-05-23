What’s Old is New Again

The owners of vintage cars and trucks gathered on May 12 at the Beacon Elks Lodge for the first time since before the pandemic to admire engines, tail fins and perfect paint jobs. The car cruises will continue weekly on Wednesday (weather permitting) through Sept. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 900 Wolcott Ave. Admission is free; registration for vehicle owners is $5.
