What’s Old is New Again

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

The owners of vintage cars and trucks gathered on May 12 at the Beacon Elks Lodge for the first time since before the pandemic to admire engines, tail fins and perfect paint jobs. The car cruises will continue weekly on Wednesday (weather permitting) through Sept. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 900 Wolcott Ave. Admission is free; registration for vehicle owners is $5.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.