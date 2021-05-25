Latest COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

Putnam County reopens senior centers after nearly 15-month shutdown
■ As of Tuesday (May 25), New York had administered at least one vaccine dose to 10,433,771 residents, or 52.3 percent of the total population, and had fully vaccinated 8,836,127 or 44.3 percent, according to the state’s COVID-19 Tracker.
■ The Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess, Putnam and five other counties, had administered at least one dose to 1,110,114 residents as of May 25 and fully vaccinated 927,483 residents.
■ Dutchess County vaccine providers
■ Putnam County vaccine providers
■ As of May 25, 53.2 percent of Dutchess County residents (156,532 of 294,218) had received at least one dose and 45.3 percent (133,417) were fully vaccinated. In Putnam County, 57 percent of residents (56,077 of 98,320) had received at least one dose and 48.5 percent (47,637) were fully vaccinated.
■ Dutchess County had fully vaccinated 75.9 percent of its residents 65 and older (40,544) and Putnam 74.6 percent (13,227) as of May 25, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For New York, the rate was 73.9 percent and nationally, 74 percent.
■ As of May 25, 154,490 children 15 years old and younger (4.3 percent of that age group statewide) had received at least one vaccine dose statewide since adolescents between 12 and 15 became eligible to receive the Pfizer shots on May 12. The total includes 2,497 in Dutchess County (5.2 percent of that age group countywide) and 893 in Putnam (5.3 percent).
■ New Yorkers who get vaccinated by Monday (May 31) will receive a free two-day pass to any state park valid until Sept. 30, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (May 24). Cuomo also said that FDR State Park in Yorktown Heights, Harriman State Park in Sloatsburg and 13 other state parks will host pop-up clinics administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Clinics will operate at FDR and Harriman from Saturday (May 29) to Monday. More information is available here.
■ Putnam County will be holding a vaccination clinic on Tuesday (May 25) from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. The county will be administering the two-shot Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and up and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older.
■ New York will be offering free $20 scratch-off lottery tickets to residents 18 years old and up who get vaccinated at one of 10 state-run sites, including at the National Guard Armory in Yonkers, from Monday (May 24) through Friday (May 28). The program, called “Vax & Scratch,” has a grand prize of $5 million, with additional prizes ranging from $20 to $50,000.
■ The state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities announced on Monday (May 17) revised visitation guidelines that allow fully vaccinated residents in facilities it regulates to still have onsite or offsite visits if they are exposed to COVID-19 as long as they do not have symptoms.
■ More than half the seating at Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center will be used for fully vaccinated fans attending Knicks and Nets home games for the NBA playoffs, Cuomo said on Monday (May 17). To sit in the designated sections, fans will have to show proof of vaccination. Masks and social distancing will still be enforced. Children who have not been vaccinated or are ineligible for the shots can accompany vaccinated adults in the special sections if they have proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.
■ Village Apothecary in Woodstock is holding a first-dose Pfizer vaccine clinic in Beacon for people 12 years old and up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday (May 17) at the Rombout Middle School gymnasium. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Second doses will automatically be scheduled for June 7. Appointments can be scheduled here.
■ Putnam County is holding a vaccination clinic for people 12 years old and up from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (May 20) at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison. Minors must have proof of age and consent from a parent or guardian. To make an appointment visit the clinic’s scheduling portal. Limited walk-ins will be available, the county said.
■ The Hudson Valley Renegades said on Friday (May 13) that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are no longer required to enter Dutchess Stadium. The team is still requiring masks and social distancing.
■ People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors, except where required by local laws or business and workplace regulations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday (May 13). Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his administration is reviewing the new guidelines, along with neighboring states, in determining whether to lift New York’s mask mandate.
■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (May 10) that he would propose legislation prohibiting discrimination against people who have been vaccinated. Some summer camps are barring vaccinated people from attending or working as staff, said Cuomo. “I understand the anti-vaccine argument. In my opinion, there is no science to it,” he said. “You can have a theory, you can have a belief, but you can’t use that to make public policy without science and without data.”
■ All SUNY and CUNY colleges will require students attending in-person classes in the fall to provide proof of vaccination, Cuomo said on Monday (May 10). Private colleges will be encouraged to also require proof, he said.
■ The Metro-North station in Ossining is one of eight MTA train stops where people can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Wednesday (May 12) and continuing through Sunday (May 16), Cuomo said on Monday (May 10). Shots will be administered from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ossining on a first-come, first-served basis, with up to 300 shots available. Recipients will receive a a free 7-day MetroCard or free roundtrip on Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North ticket. The other sites are located on Long Island and in New York City, including at the Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station.
■ The vaccination rate for nursing home residents in Putnam County was 95 percent as of Sunday (May 9). The rate in Dutchess County stood at 86 percent. In both counties, vaccination rates for staff were much lower, 64 percent for Putnam and 56 percent for Dutchess.
■ The Beacon Elks Lodge and the Hudson Valley VA System at Castle Point will be vaccinating veterans and their spouses and caregivers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15 at 900 Wolcott Ave. in Beacon. For more info, call Carl Oken at 914-474-1891 or the Voluntary Services Unit at Castle Point Campus at 845-831-2000.
■ Drug World owner Heidi Snyder is, for the first time, ordering Pfizer vaccines in anticipation that the federal government will approve the company’s drug for administration to adolescents between 12 and 15 years old. Snyder, who already gives shots of the two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, said on Tuesday (May 4) that she has ordered 1,095 doses of Pfizer, which requires two shots. The company’s drug is already approved for people as young as 16, and approval for kids as young as 12 is expected in the coming weeks. “If the kids can get their second vaccine two weeks before prom, they’re going to have a great prom,” said Snyder.
■ The Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point will be administering first-dose vaccinations to active-duty military and veterans, their spouses and dependents 16 years old and up, and Department of Defense employees and retirees on May 4, 6 and May 20 at the Holleder Center. Instructions on scheduling an appointment can be found here.
■ Dutchess County’s Department of Health will be administering vaccines in Beacon during a pop-up clinic being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (May 5) at Memorial Hall, 413 Main St. Walk-ins will be allowed until noon. To schedule an appointment visit the state’s registration webpage.
■ Questions? Dutchess County posts vaccine updates at dutchessny.gov, has a hotline at 845-486-3555 and accepts registration for email updates on vaccine appointments at bit.ly/3olVr23. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com. New York State has a vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829 and a webpage at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, which is also where you can find appointments at state-run testing sites. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov.
Our county executive is correct in pointing out that seniors are increasingly feeling overlooked in priority in the vaccine rollout. The fact is that they are being overlooked. The Putnam County Health Department states that it is constrained in being limited to providing vaccine only to essential workers, yet the Dutchess County website announces locations in area schools and health centers that were not restricting access.
It would be important to explain why Putnam County cannot do same. I have noticed that there were no posts on Putnam County websites between Jan. 28 and Feb 4. In a time of crisis, this is inexcusable. Regardless of any constraints on their ability to deliver all needed doses, the county executive and Department of Health would still be able to alleviate some of the distress: I recommend that they begin posting daily on their websites and provide there whatever information they have about vaccine availability in area drug stores or medical practices — the only vaccination locations available to area seniors.
Currently, it is only possible to find such information by relentless tracking of area newspapers, Facebook and neighborhood news blogs. County IT staff, e.g. tourism, which is not too busy these days, should be able to log on to similar sites and share the info on county and Department of Health sites. For many seniors, accessing social media sites is not accessible, and we shouldn’t expect them to do so. A central source of reliable information is essential. I have noticed that other county health departments have provided such information for their residents, e.g., Dutchess, even Greene, which provides a registration form online which not only eases the vaccination process, but also facilitates health department outreach when vaccine is available.
Without similar facilitation, our seniors are being left to their own, often adequate devices. I am sure would agree that, in times of crisis, the lack of information can be as crippling as the threat itself.
I got the shot!
I heard Cuomo say that residents age 65 could get the shot and I jumped on the computer. A nightmare. Figuring there would be more shots in New York City, I tried Manhattan and Queens. “You got a spot!” No, you didn’t. Filled out another form. “You got a spot!” No, already taken.
I decided to wait a few days and try the state website. I put in the Cold Spring ZIP code. Drug World was listed, so I went to its site.
They had a sign-up list! Imagine. Impressive. A small operation with smarter managerial chops than much bigger players. Then, a day or so later, I got an email saying that the sign-up site would go live in two hours. “Since you are on the list, here is the link.” Bam! Got an appointment.
The setup at St. Mary’s church was great, with lots of cheery volunteers who all laughed at my silly jokes and stories. It was organized and efficient. Got the shot and was placed on the list to come back in four weeks.
The moral of this story: Can’t the providers start making lists, maybe by county? Notify those on the list when spaces open, give them time to decide. If they don’t take the spot, give the slot to the next person on the list.
Maybe President Biden should hire the Drug World folks.
I’m not making this up. Welcome to Bumpkin Country. Yesterday my neighbor stopped me as I was leaving for an appointment to notify me that Shoprite on Route 52 was distributing vaccines and that she had received only by word of mouth that that was the site. She immediately went at 9 a.m., signed and was vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. Did anyone know officially that Shoprite was a site? Here is one better: I went to Rite-Aid on Route 6 in Carmel and was told they had the vaccine only for those who were vaccinated in January. By the way, I had applied and the state had given me a number with the advice to show it to the COVID-19 healthcare provider. Who the hell is in charge?
Both the Putnam County executive and health department and legislature could do a better job at telling seniors how to access the available vaccine slots they report. We don’t need any more reporting about what they have already achieved. We want to stay alive.
I agree with state Sen. Sue Serino and her leadership calls for answers in the delay of COVID-19 vaccines. I thought a petition would help and ask you to join me in supporting efforts to expedite overdue vaccines.
Along with many others, I went on the Drug World website to volunteer for the Jan. 15 vaccine clinic. It was one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had. More than 30 people have volunteered and the community-driven clinic has given 637 first doses and 215 second doses through the nine clinics held. These vaccines went to persons 65 and older. The clinic was a case study in how to do this public provision effectively.
Alas, it’s a shame that there is an unstable pipeline of vaccine available. We have had to cancel at least three clinics and have halted operations when we could have doubled the number of vaccines distributed. Failing to distribute vaccine is not an option, as we are serving the most vulnerable demographic: our senior citizens. If leaders at the top would expedite supply, we could reopen and protect our community.
I cannot sit idle and watch this continue, and plan to present federal, state and local leaders with a petition to release as much vaccine as needed as expeditiously as possible. We cannot afford delay or the loss of one more life due to COVID-19. This effort has demonstrated we are better together. Please sign the petition at change.org/p/27450199.
We need to collectively focus on the need for a supply of vaccines for Putnam and our citizens.
Scuccimarra is a former Putnam County legislator.
Putnam County and all its elected officials are aware of all the issues. There is a weekly county call that all local officials are invited to. Questions are answered and information is provided and passed on to the public. The Putnam County Health Department, and especially the public health nurses, are doing a first-rate job.
The vaccine pods throughout the county, including the Philipstown Recreation Center, are professional and organized. Vaccines come from the federal government to the state and on to the counties. Our Health Department and the county executive are advocating for Putnam every day. Anyone who thinks that every effort is not being made to secure vaccine doses is wrong.
Shea is the Philipstown supervisor.
Can someone tell me why it was necessary to conduct a poll, and further to report that poll in The Current, saying that more than 4 in 10 Republicans would choose not to be vaccinated? Isn’t this country divided enough? Gee, won’t someone’s nose get bent out of shape because the poll was based on female and male genders? Oh, and let’s step it up another level and see where we are along racial lines.
In the words of Clark Gable from a classic film that the “woke” citizenry would never watch: “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”
The national poll we cited, which was conducted in early March by the Institute for Public Opinion at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, found that 25 percent of Black people and 28 percent of white people do not plan to get the vaccine. Thirty-four percent of men and 26 percent of women said the same.
Is it possible to get vaccination information on a town by town basis? It would be interesting to see the numbers for Philipstown and Beacon – is it available?
Yes. For Putnam, see https://www.putnamcountyny.com/covid19/ and for Dutchess, see https://www.dutchessny.gov/Departments/DBCH/2019-Novel-Coronavirus.htm#con5
The links you gave for Putnam and Dutchess only give the countywide information for vaccinations (unless it is hidden somewhere, in which case I’d appreciate your help in finding it). These county dashboards only break down town by town information for active cases, I was asking about vaccinations. Please let me know where to find this info since you indicated in your answer that it is available. Thank you so much.
My mistake, I was thinking of the active cases. We have asked for breakdown on vaccinations by ZIP code but both counties say that data is not available.