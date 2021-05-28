The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 29

Flea Market

STORMVILLE

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 428 Route 216

stormvilleairportfleamarket.com

Masks and social distancing required. No pets. Rain or shine. Also SUN 30.

TUES 1

Pride Flag Raising

BEACON

5:30 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

facebook.com/beacon.pride21

Mayor Lee Kyriacou and members of the Beacon City Council will raise a flag to honor Pride Month, celebrated each June.

TUES 1

Community Choice Info Session

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Hudson Valley Energy

hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com

Learn about community-choice aggregation and how it can save money on energy bills as well as access renewable sources of energy with a low-carbon footprint.

THURS 3

Ranked-Choice Voting

OSSINING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

nyassembly.gov/mem/Sandy-Galef

Susan Lerner of Common Cause New York and Peter Miller of the Brennan Center for Justice will join state Assembly Member Sandy Galef, whose district includes Philipstown, in a discussion about ranked-choice voting. If you do not receive an email with a link, call Galef’s office at 914-941-1111.

SAT 5

Putnam Pride Celebration

CARMEL

1 p.m. Historic Courthouse

40 Gleneida Ave.

Drag queens Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines will lead a march to the Gilead Church lawn during this second annual event.

SAT 5

Service Academy Info Session

NEWBURGH

1:30 p.m. Office of Rep. Sean Maloney

123 Grand St. | 845-561-1259

facebook.com/repseanmaloney

High school students are invited to learn more about applying to the country’s military academies. Each academy will be represented.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 29

Altered States

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

Works by Adriana Farmiga and Yuri Masnyj will be on view through June 27.

FRI 4

Amy Kubik

COLD SPRING

4 – 7 p.m. The Highlands Current

142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org

View an exhibit of photographs by Amy Kubik at our open house.



SAT 5

Let’s Make a Book Out of Anything

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Bring odds and ends and Christina Di Marco will show how to turn them into a book. Register online. Cost: $60

SAT 5

Understanding Color in Watercolor

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Landscape painter Anne Johan will give an overview of watercolor painting as an introduction to a 4-week series of outdoor classes. Free ($140 for series)

SAT 5

Viorel Florescu

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

See images by the photojournalist taken since 1970. Florescu will speak about his work at 4 p.m. Through June 27.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 29

A Walking Concert

BEACON

11 a.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | howlandmusic.org

In this Classics for Kids program, reserve a slot online to stroll around the park and enjoy live performances. Free

SAT 29

Colonial Blacksmithing

FORT MONTGOMERY

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery

690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134

parks.ny.gov

Watch craftspeople demonstrate how metal is melted and formed into tools.

MUSIC

SUN 30

Marianne Osiel

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market

223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)

The singer and songwriter from Ulster County is a classically trained oboe player who also holds it down on the blues guitar. Osiel’s performance is sponsored by The Highlands Current.



SAT 5

Joanie Madden, Mary Coogan and Bruce Foley

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Members of the Irish group Cherish the Ladies will perform. Cost: $20

SAT 5

Viva the Divas

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Goldee Greene will perform classic jazz, opera and stage songs made famous by women singers, accompanied by Tom McCoy on piano. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SUN 6

Bees in the Barn

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market

223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)

Bees in the Barn, a bluegrass/ “newgrass” band from Beacon, will play in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current. Fiddler and dancer Ian Moore will also wander the market.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 29

Grease

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

The drive-in returns for a second season with this 1978 musical romance starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Also SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

WED 2

Animal House

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Follow college freshmen as they try to get into a fraternity in this 1978 comedy starring John Belushi. Also THURS 3. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

THURS 3

The Freedom Project, Part 2

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In the second online event pairing a contemporary play with a classic, see Maxwell Anderson’s Miracle of the Danube, written in 1940, and Expression of Regret, written this year by Christine Toy Johnson. Watch until SUN 6. Cost: $15 ($12 members, $10 students)

FRI 4

Michael

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Carl Theodore Dreyer directed this 1924 film about an artist’s relationship with his model. Cary Brown provides live music as part of the monthly Silent Film Series. Register to watch online.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 29

France’s Role in the American Revolution

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

In this virtual program, learn why France came to our aid during the Revolution.

WED 2

Life After Capitalism

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

As part of the Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, economist and scholar Tim Jackson will discuss what a viable future looks like.





WED 2

Sell Your Things Online

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

In this Zoom webinar, learn how to use different services to sell items.

SUN 6

Rowing Clinic

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. Hudson River Rowing Assoc.

270 North Water St. | bit.ly/rowing-clinic

Learn about rowing on the Hudson River in this workshop. Also SAT 12. Free

CIVIC

TUES 1

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 1

County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via Audio

845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com

TUES 1

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 2

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 3

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com