The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 29
Flea Market
STORMVILLE
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 428 Route 216
stormvilleairportfleamarket.com
Masks and social distancing required. No pets. Rain or shine. Also SUN 30.
TUES 1
Pride Flag Raising
BEACON
5:30 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
facebook.com/beacon.pride21
Mayor Lee Kyriacou and members of the Beacon City Council will raise a flag to honor Pride Month, celebrated each June.
TUES 1
Community Choice Info Session
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Hudson Valley Energy
hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com
Learn about community-choice aggregation and how it can save money on energy bills as well as access renewable sources of energy with a low-carbon footprint.
THURS 3
Ranked-Choice Voting
OSSINING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
nyassembly.gov/mem/Sandy-Galef
Susan Lerner of Common Cause New York and Peter Miller of the Brennan Center for Justice will join state Assembly Member Sandy Galef, whose district includes Philipstown, in a discussion about ranked-choice voting. If you do not receive an email with a link, call Galef’s office at 914-941-1111.
SAT 5
Putnam Pride Celebration
CARMEL
1 p.m. Historic Courthouse
40 Gleneida Ave.
Drag queens Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines will lead a march to the Gilead Church lawn during this second annual event.
SAT 5
Service Academy Info Session
NEWBURGH
1:30 p.m. Office of Rep. Sean Maloney
123 Grand St. | 845-561-1259
facebook.com/repseanmaloney
High school students are invited to learn more about applying to the country’s military academies. Each academy will be represented.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 29
Altered States
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
Works by Adriana Farmiga and Yuri Masnyj will be on view through June 27.
FRI 4
Amy Kubik
COLD SPRING
4 – 7 p.m. The Highlands Current
142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org
View an exhibit of photographs by Amy Kubik at our open house.
SAT 5
Let’s Make a Book Out of Anything
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Bring odds and ends and Christina Di Marco will show how to turn them into a book. Register online. Cost: $60
SAT 5
Understanding Color in Watercolor
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Landscape painter Anne Johan will give an overview of watercolor painting as an introduction to a 4-week series of outdoor classes. Free ($140 for series)
SAT 5
Viorel Florescu
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
See images by the photojournalist taken since 1970. Florescu will speak about his work at 4 p.m. Through June 27.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 29
A Walking Concert
BEACON
11 a.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | howlandmusic.org
In this Classics for Kids program, reserve a slot online to stroll around the park and enjoy live performances. Free
SAT 29
Colonial Blacksmithing
FORT MONTGOMERY
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fort Montgomery
690 Route 9W | 845-446-2134
parks.ny.gov
Watch craftspeople demonstrate how metal is melted and formed into tools.
MUSIC
SUN 30
Marianne Osiel
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market
223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)
The singer and songwriter from Ulster County is a classically trained oboe player who also holds it down on the blues guitar. Osiel’s performance is sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SAT 5
Joanie Madden, Mary Coogan and Bruce Foley
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Members of the Irish group Cherish the Ladies will perform. Cost: $20
SAT 5
Viva the Divas
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Goldee Greene will perform classic jazz, opera and stage songs made famous by women singers, accompanied by Tom McCoy on piano. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 6
Bees in the Barn
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market
223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)
Bees in the Barn, a bluegrass/ “newgrass” band from Beacon, will play in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current. Fiddler and dancer Ian Moore will also wander the market.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 29
Grease
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
The drive-in returns for a second season with this 1978 musical romance starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Also SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
WED 2
Animal House
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Follow college freshmen as they try to get into a fraternity in this 1978 comedy starring John Belushi. Also THURS 3. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
THURS 3
The Freedom Project, Part 2
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In the second online event pairing a contemporary play with a classic, see Maxwell Anderson’s Miracle of the Danube, written in 1940, and Expression of Regret, written this year by Christine Toy Johnson. Watch until SUN 6. Cost: $15 ($12 members, $10 students)
FRI 4
Michael
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Carl Theodore Dreyer directed this 1924 film about an artist’s relationship with his model. Cary Brown provides live music as part of the monthly Silent Film Series. Register to watch online.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 29
France’s Role in the American Revolution
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
In this virtual program, learn why France came to our aid during the Revolution.
WED 2
Life After Capitalism
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
As part of the Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, economist and scholar Tim Jackson will discuss what a viable future looks like.
WED 2
Sell Your Things Online
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
In this Zoom webinar, learn how to use different services to sell items.
SUN 6
Rowing Clinic
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. Hudson River Rowing Assoc.
270 North Water St. | bit.ly/rowing-clinic
Learn about rowing on the Hudson River in this workshop. Also SAT 12. Free
CIVIC
TUES 1
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 1
County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via Audio
845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com
TUES 1
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 2
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 3
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com