Application Open for Excelsior

Scholarship available to eligible students

The application for the state Excelsior Scholarship for the 2021-22 school year is open through Aug. 31 at bit.ly/excelsior-sch.

The scholarship pays the tuition for full-time students who are residents of New York state at a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college. To be eligible, the student’s household federal adjusted gross income must be below $125,000 annually.

The scholarship is open to first-time students entering college in the fall and college students who have never received the scholarship. The scholarship pays the tuition for nearly 230,000 New York residents attending CUNY or SUNY schools.