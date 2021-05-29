Cold Spring Releases Police Survey Results

Also, begins discussion of Airbnb regulations

The Cold Spring Village Board on Tuesday (May 25) released the results of a survey it conducted of residents and business owners about their relationship with the Police Department as part of a state-ordered review of procedures and policies.

Trustee Fran Murphy presented data from the 14-question survey, which was distributed over seven weeks. Murphy said 367 surveys were completed, or about 56 percent of the 700 distributed.

Click here to see complete results.

The results will be forwarded to the Community Stakeholders Group that the board plans to form as part of its review.

In other business …