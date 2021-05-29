Cold Spring Releases Police Survey Results

Also, begins discussion of Airbnb regulations
The Cold Spring Village Board on Tuesday (May 25) released the results of a survey it conducted of residents and business owners about their relationship with the Police Department as part of a state-ordered review of procedures and policies.
Trustee Fran Murphy presented data from the 14-question survey, which was distributed over seven weeks. Murphy said 367 surveys were completed, or about 56 percent of the 700 distributed.
Click here to see complete results.
The results will be forwarded to the Community Stakeholders Group that the board plans to form as part of its review.
In other business …
- The board began discussion of the comments received in response to a proposed law to regulate short-term rentals such as those booked through Airbnb. More than 25 people shared their views at a May 6 public hearing and many others sent written comments. There was agreement among the board members to consider allowing occasional rentals of up to 14 days for scenarios such as West Point graduation or when homeowners go on vacation, with a permit and an inspection.
- Lauren Drummond outlined plans for the Putnam County Wine & Food Fest she hopes to hold at Mayor’s Park in August. Board members said they supported allowing the event but asked Drummond to meet with the Recreation Commission to discuss details such as parking and COVID-19 protocols.
- Newly appointed Trustee Tweeps Woods was assigned to the Audit and Insurance/Risk Management committees.
- The board approved a request from the Cold Spring Fire Co. to hold a fundraising event in front of the firehouse this weekend.