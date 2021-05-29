The U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduated 995 cadets on Saturday (May 22), including 240 women, 148 African Americans, 78 Asian/Pacific Islanders, 88 Latinos and 10 Native Americans. The class also included four combat veterans.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Acting Secretary of the Army John Whitley and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville.

Photos by U.S. Army CDTs Hannah Lamb and Alexa Zammit

