Memorial Day Events

SUN 30
Battlefield Cross Statue Installation
CARMEL
6 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
The Putnam County chapter of the New York Riders will dedicate a monument to honor veterans and the lives lost in war.
SUN 30
Flag-Changing Ceremony
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
Parker Avenue | walkway.org
MON 31
Memorial Day Ceremony
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Main and Chestnut
MON 31
Memorial Day Ceremony
BEACON
11 a.m. 413 Main St.
MON 31
Convoy Around the County
BEACON
Routes 9D and 52
Following an 11 a.m. ceremony in Poughkeepsie, a convoy of first responders will drive to Beacon, making a loop on Verplanck Avenue and Route 52, before continuing in a loop around the county.