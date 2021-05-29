Memorial Day Events

SUN 30

Battlefield Cross Statue Installation

CARMEL

6 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

The Putnam County chapter of the New York Riders will dedicate a monument to honor veterans and the lives lost in war.

SUN 30

Flag-Changing Ceremony

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

Parker Avenue | walkway.org

MON 31

Memorial Day Ceremony

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Main and Chestnut

MON 31

Memorial Day Ceremony

BEACON

11 a.m. 413 Main St.

MON 31

Convoy Around the County

BEACON

Routes 9D and 52

Following an 11 a.m. ceremony in Poughkeepsie, a convoy of first responders will drive to Beacon, making a loop on Verplanck Avenue and Route 52, before continuing in a loop around the county.