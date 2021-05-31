Francis Colbert (1938-2021)

Francis Colbert, 82, a lifelong resident of Cold Spring, died May 29 at North Westchester Restorative Therapy. He was known affectionately to friends and family as “Uncle Bean.”

Born Oct. 10, 1938, in Cold Spring, he was the son of Robert and Bertha (Monroe) Colbert.

After graduating from Haldane High School, Francis enlisted in the U.S. Army and later worked for the Philipstown Highway Department until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Norton of Glenham.