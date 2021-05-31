Francis Colbert (1938-2021)

Staff By |
Francis Colbert

Francis Colbert

Francis Colbert, 82, a lifelong resident of Cold Spring, died May 29 at North Westchester Restorative Therapy. He was known affectionately to friends and family as “Uncle Bean.”

Born Oct. 10, 1938, in Cold Spring, he was the son of Robert and Bertha (Monroe) Colbert.

After graduating from Haldane High School, Francis enlisted in the U.S. Army and later worked for the Philipstown Highway Department until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Norton of Glenham.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.