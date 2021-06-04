Blue Devils Roll

Haldane lacrosse defeated league rival Pawling, 10-4, on May 20, the day the team recognized its seniors. Darrin Santos had three goals and an assist, Dan Santos had two goals and Evan Gianchinta, Liam Gaugler, PJ Ruggiero, Soleil Gaines and Rhys Robbins each scored goals. The Blue Devils begin the Section 1 tournament on Saturday (June 5).

Photos by Amy Kubik