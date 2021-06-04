Blue Devils Roll

Amy Kubik By , Freelance Photographer |

Haldane lacrosse defeated league rival Pawling, 10-4, on May 20, the day the team recognized its seniors. Darrin Santos had three goals and an assist, Dan Santos had two goals and Evan Gianchinta, Liam Gaugler, PJ Ruggiero, Soleil Gaines and Rhys Robbins each scored goals. The Blue Devils begin the Section 1 tournament on Saturday (June 5).

Photos by Amy Kubik

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.