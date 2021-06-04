The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY



SAT 5

Putnam Pride Celebration

CARMEL

1 p.m. Historic Courthouse

40 Gleneida Ave.

Drag queens Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines will lead a march to the Gilead Church lawn.

SAT 5

Service Academy Info Session

NEWBURGH

1:30 p.m. Office of Rep. Sean Maloney

123 Grand St. | 845-561-1259

facebook.com/repseanmaloney

High school students are invited to learn more about applying to the country’s military academies. Each academy will be represented.

SAT 5

Beyond the Knit Stitch

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

This workshop, taught by Kit Burke-Smith, will cover how to get a knitting project started with two common methods for casting on: long tail and cable. Cost: $50

SUN 6

Blood Drive

BEACON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lewis Tompkins Hose Co.

13 South Ave. | 800-933-2566

nybc.org

Schedule an appointment or drop in to donate.

FRI 11

Walkway at Night

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Experience the Hudson River landscape under the stars.

SAT 12

City-Wide Yard Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Various locations

beaconny.gov

Visit the website to see a list of participating households.

SAT 12

Pride Parade

BEACON

2 p.m. Memorial Park

bit.ly/beacon-pride

The sidewalk march will proceed on Verplanck Road and Route 9D to Polhill Park.

SUN 13

Boating Safety Class

GARRISON

8:30 a.m. Fish & Game Club

183 South Highland Road

This eight-hour class meets state requirements for boating licenses (age 10 and older) and personal watercraft operator (ages 14 and older). Presented in cooperation with the Garrison Yacht Club. Email [email protected] to register. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 4

The Freedom Project, Part 2

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In the second online event pairing a contemporary play with a classic, watch Maxwell Anderson’s Miracle of the Danube, written in 1940, and Expression of Regret, written this year by Christine Toy Johnson. Watch until SUN 6. Cost: $15 ($12 members, $10 students)





WED 9

The Thing

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Kurt Russell starred in this 1982 horror film set in Antarctica. Also THURS 10, FRI 11, SAT 12, SUN 13. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 11

Dragonfly Story Hour

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Register to join the adult slam hosted by Karen Kapoor via Zoom.

SAT 12

Feel Good Music Series

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Charles Point Park

westchesterballet.org/feel-good-music-series

The Westchester Ballet Company and other dance groups will offer classes and perform. Free





SAT 12

Global Water Dances Festival

KENT LAKES

2:30 p.m. Arts on the Lake

640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org

The Putnam County Dance Project and musician Pierre de Gaillande will draw attention to the worldwide water crisis with performances.



MUSIC

SAT 5

Joanie Madden, Mary Coogan and Bruce Foley

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Members of the Irish group Cherish the Ladies will perform. Cost: $20

SAT 5

Viva the Divas

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Goldee Greene will perform classic jazz, opera and stage songs made famous by women singers, accompanied by Tom McCoy on piano. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 5

Lesley Flanigan/ Mark Trecka

BEACON

8 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

Flanigan, an experimental electronic musician (below), will showcase instruments she builds and Trecka, a sound artist who uses intermedia techniques, will juxtapose text and sound during an outdoor performance.

SUN 6

Bees in the Barn

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market

223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)

Bees in the Barn, a bluegrass/ “newgrass” band from Beacon, will play in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current.

THURS 10

Carl Craig

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Gallery educators will discuss Craig’s experimental techno music in this Zoom webinar. Register online.

SAT 12

Lydia Adams Davis & Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The performance will mix original songs with folk/traditional music and selections from the American songbook. In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)

SUN 13

Eclectic Music & Poetic Impressions

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The CompCord Ensemble and poet Roger Aplon will perform. In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 8

Sensory Development Craft Time

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children ages 1 to 3 will make crafts engaging all their senses.

SAT 12

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | 845-231-4424

bit.ly/studio-farm

Molly McKinley will lead an outdoor workshop of art-making and exploration of nature through foraging and sculptural play. Suitable for children ages 5 and older. Registration required. Free

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 5

Let’s Make a Book Out of Anything

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Bring odds and ends and Christina Di Marco will demonstrate how to turn them into a book. Register online. Cost: $60

SAT 5

Understanding Color in Watercolor

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Landscape painter Anne Johan will give an overview of watercolor painting as an introduction to a 4-week series of outdoor classes. Free ($140 for series)

SAT 5

Nancy Steinson

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | 845-809-5810

busterlevigallery.com

Steinson’s sculptures and drawings will be on view through June 27.

SAT 5

Viorel Florescu

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

See images by the photojournalist taken since 1970. Florescu will speak about his work at 4 p.m. Through June 27.





FRI 11

A (re)Introduction to Watercolors

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living

165 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Learn basic techniques and ways to develop a personal practice. For ages 8 and older, accompanied by an adult. Cost: $35

SAT 12

Strange Invention

BEACON

Noon – 6.p.m. | BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Diana Vidal will show her latest photos. See Page 11.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 6

Rowing Clinic

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. Hudson River Rowing

270 North Water St. | bit.ly/rowing-clinic

Learn about rowing on the Hudson River in this workshop. Also SAT 12. Free

MON 7

Vaccine Mandates and Passports

GARRISON

1 p.m. The Hastings Center

21 Malcolm Gordon Road

thehastingscenter.org

Hastings President Mildred Solomon will discuss the legal and ethical issues with four experts from across the political spectrum.

TUES 8

New Research & Listening to Native America

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

beaconhistorical.org

Mount Gulian consultant Harv Hilowitz will discuss revelations about the colonial period, identity, land acknowledgement, tribes and communities, as well as the Native American presence in the Hudson Valley.

WED 9

Advances in Breast Cancer / Cooking for Wellness

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

1 p.m. Support Connection

914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290 | supportconnection.org

This two-part webinar is open to people who have or have had breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer and their family and loved ones. Registration required.

FRI 11

Sunset History Hike

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Enjoy scenic views of the Hudson River and Storm King Mountain during this guided hike and learn about the area’s significance to the environmental and conservation movements.

SAT 12

Instagram Agility

GARRISON

11 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Jana Platina Phipps will discuss relationship-building and storytelling on the social media platform, and how artists can showcase their work. Cost: $75

CIVIC

MON 7

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 7

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 8

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 9

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov