The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 5
Putnam Pride Celebration
CARMEL
1 p.m. Historic Courthouse
40 Gleneida Ave.
Drag queens Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines will lead a march to the Gilead Church lawn.
SAT 5
Service Academy Info Session
NEWBURGH
1:30 p.m. Office of Rep. Sean Maloney
123 Grand St. | 845-561-1259
facebook.com/repseanmaloney
High school students are invited to learn more about applying to the country’s military academies. Each academy will be represented.
SAT 5
Beyond the Knit Stitch
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
This workshop, taught by Kit Burke-Smith, will cover how to get a knitting project started with two common methods for casting on: long tail and cable. Cost: $50
SUN 6
Blood Drive
BEACON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Lewis Tompkins Hose Co.
13 South Ave. | 800-933-2566
nybc.org
Schedule an appointment or drop in to donate.
FRI 11
Walkway at Night
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Experience the Hudson River landscape under the stars.
SAT 12
City-Wide Yard Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Various locations
beaconny.gov
Visit the website to see a list of participating households.
SAT 12
Pride Parade
BEACON
2 p.m. Memorial Park
bit.ly/beacon-pride
The sidewalk march will proceed on Verplanck Road and Route 9D to Polhill Park.
SUN 13
Boating Safety Class
GARRISON
8:30 a.m. Fish & Game Club
183 South Highland Road
This eight-hour class meets state requirements for boating licenses (age 10 and older) and personal watercraft operator (ages 14 and older). Presented in cooperation with the Garrison Yacht Club. Email [email protected] to register. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 4
The Freedom Project, Part 2
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In the second online event pairing a contemporary play with a classic, watch Maxwell Anderson’s Miracle of the Danube, written in 1940, and Expression of Regret, written this year by Christine Toy Johnson. Watch until SUN 6. Cost: $15 ($12 members, $10 students)
WED 9
The Thing
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Kurt Russell starred in this 1982 horror film set in Antarctica. Also THURS 10, FRI 11, SAT 12, SUN 13. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 11
Dragonfly Story Hour
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Register to join the adult slam hosted by Karen Kapoor via Zoom.
SAT 12
Feel Good Music Series
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Charles Point Park
westchesterballet.org/feel-good-music-series
The Westchester Ballet Company and other dance groups will offer classes and perform. Free
SAT 12
Global Water Dances Festival
KENT LAKES
2:30 p.m. Arts on the Lake
640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org
The Putnam County Dance Project and musician Pierre de Gaillande will draw attention to the worldwide water crisis with performances.
MUSIC
SAT 5
Joanie Madden, Mary Coogan and Bruce Foley
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Members of the Irish group Cherish the Ladies will perform. Cost: $20
SAT 5
Viva the Divas
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Goldee Greene will perform classic jazz, opera and stage songs made famous by women singers, accompanied by Tom McCoy on piano. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 5
Lesley Flanigan/ Mark Trecka
BEACON
8 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
Flanigan, an experimental electronic musician (below), will showcase instruments she builds and Trecka, a sound artist who uses intermedia techniques, will juxtapose text and sound during an outdoor performance.
SUN 6
Bees in the Barn
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market
223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)
Bees in the Barn, a bluegrass/ “newgrass” band from Beacon, will play in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current.
THURS 10
Carl Craig
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Gallery educators will discuss Craig’s experimental techno music in this Zoom webinar. Register online.
SAT 12
Lydia Adams Davis & Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The performance will mix original songs with folk/traditional music and selections from the American songbook. In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)
SUN 13
Eclectic Music & Poetic Impressions
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The CompCord Ensemble and poet Roger Aplon will perform. In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 8
Sensory Development Craft Time
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children ages 1 to 3 will make crafts engaging all their senses.
SAT 12
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | 845-231-4424
bit.ly/studio-farm
Molly McKinley will lead an outdoor workshop of art-making and exploration of nature through foraging and sculptural play. Suitable for children ages 5 and older. Registration required. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 5
Let’s Make a Book Out of Anything
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Bring odds and ends and Christina Di Marco will demonstrate how to turn them into a book. Register online. Cost: $60
SAT 5
Understanding Color in Watercolor
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Landscape painter Anne Johan will give an overview of watercolor painting as an introduction to a 4-week series of outdoor classes. Free ($140 for series)
SAT 5
Nancy Steinson
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | 845-809-5810
busterlevigallery.com
Steinson’s sculptures and drawings will be on view through June 27.
SAT 5
Viorel Florescu
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
See images by the photojournalist taken since 1970. Florescu will speak about his work at 4 p.m. Through June 27.
FRI 11
A (re)Introduction to Watercolors
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living
165 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Learn basic techniques and ways to develop a personal practice. For ages 8 and older, accompanied by an adult. Cost: $35
SAT 12
Strange Invention
BEACON
Noon – 6.p.m. | BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Diana Vidal will show her latest photos. See Page 11.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 6
Rowing Clinic
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. Hudson River Rowing
270 North Water St. | bit.ly/rowing-clinic
Learn about rowing on the Hudson River in this workshop. Also SAT 12. Free
MON 7
Vaccine Mandates and Passports
GARRISON
1 p.m. The Hastings Center
21 Malcolm Gordon Road
thehastingscenter.org
Hastings President Mildred Solomon will discuss the legal and ethical issues with four experts from across the political spectrum.
TUES 8
New Research & Listening to Native America
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
beaconhistorical.org
Mount Gulian consultant Harv Hilowitz will discuss revelations about the colonial period, identity, land acknowledgement, tribes and communities, as well as the Native American presence in the Hudson Valley.
WED 9
Advances in Breast Cancer / Cooking for Wellness
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
1 p.m. Support Connection
914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290 | supportconnection.org
This two-part webinar is open to people who have or have had breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer and their family and loved ones. Registration required.
FRI 11
Sunset History Hike
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Enjoy scenic views of the Hudson River and Storm King Mountain during this guided hike and learn about the area’s significance to the environmental and conservation movements.
SAT 12
Instagram Agility
GARRISON
11 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Jana Platina Phipps will discuss relationship-building and storytelling on the social media platform, and how artists can showcase their work. Cost: $75
CIVIC
MON 7
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 7
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 8
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 9
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov