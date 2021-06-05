Around Town: Transformation

On Saturday (May 29), the volunteer Green Team of First Presbyterian of Philipstown created a pandemic-delayed pollinator and native plants garden in front of the church. Kory Riesterer of Bull Hill Gardening made the plans and Nick DePaolis of Cedar Hill Maintenance took care of the grass removal and ground prep. The volunteers included Rose Inman, Diana Geller, Laura Ried, Kate Dayton, Rachel Thompson, Leslie Hoellger and Jean Llewellyn.

Photos by Rachel Thompson