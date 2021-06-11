Philipstown Expects $700K from Pandemic Relief

Villages should each receive about $150K

Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea said on June 3 that the town expects to receive about $700,000 under a federal pandemic relief program, with another $300,000 split between Cold Spring and Nelsonville.

“We really need that money,” Shea said at the Town Board’s formal monthly meeting. “Our revenue is down about 80 percent this year.”

The money is part of $350 billion being distributed to municipalities, counties and state governments through the American Rescue Plan. Local governments will receive 50 percent of the money this year and the remainder in 2022.

According to the U.S. Treasury, the funds can be used to support public health; address “economic harms” to workers, households, small businesses, industries and the public sector; provide government services that were curtailed during the shutdown; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

In other business…