Beacon Keeps Aa2  Bond Rating

Moody’s Investors Service has rated the City of Beacon’s credit profile as Aa2 for the sixth consecutive year. Aa2 is the third-highest long-term credit rating that the agency assigns to fixed-income securities, such as bonds.
The city’s rating is based on reserves and liquidity, which Moody’s said balanced Beacon’s elevated long-term liabilities and above-average fixed costs. The bond rating allows the city to get better interest rates on the money it borrows.
Free News Updates
Sign up to receive updates by email (no spam).
You will receive an email shortly asking you to confirm your subscription.