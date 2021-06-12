Fire Damages Church

Staff By |

Pastor is former Philipstown minister

Yorktown fire

A fire broke out on May 30 at the Yorktown Assembly of God.

A Yorktown Heights church led by a former Philipstown pastor may have been saved from destruction by a neighbor’s barking dog.

Firefighters arrived at the Yorktown Assembly of God at 12:45 a.m. on May 30 to battle a blaze that started on the exterior of the building and reached the attic. A neighbor called 911 after being alerted to the flames by his German Shepherd. Officials said the fire appeared to be accidental.

The church is led by Don Foster, who was the associate pastor at the Philipstown Assembly of God from 1985 to 1990 before becoming senior pastor at Yorktown.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.