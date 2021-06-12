Pataki, Sadlon Named to Boscobel Board

Former governor, architect join directors

Former Gov. George Pataki and John Sadlon, an architect, have been named to the board of directors of Boscobel. Both men live in Garrison.

“We are thrilled to have these brilliant new additions to our board,” said Jennifer Carlquist, Boscobel’s executive director, in a statement. “Their insight and expertise are invaluable, particularly as Boscobel creates a new master site plan, enhances and expands access to its iconic landscape and reaches new standards in environmental and fiscal sustainability.”

Before serving as governor, Pataki was the mayor of Peekskill and a member of the state Assembly and Senate, as well as a delegate to the United Nations.

Sadlon, who has completed projects in 48 regions across 12 countries, recently moved to Philipstown with his husband, Dr. Sven Wenske.