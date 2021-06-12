Pataki, Sadlon Named to Boscobel Board

Staff By |

Former governor, architect join directors

Former Gov. George Pataki and John Sadlon, an architect, have been named to the board of directors of Boscobel. Both men live in Garrison.

Pataki

Pataki

“We are thrilled to have these brilliant new additions to our board,” said Jennifer Carlquist, Boscobel’s executive director, in a statement. “Their insight and expertise are invaluable, particularly as Boscobel creates a new master site plan, enhances and expands access to its iconic landscape and reaches new standards in environmental and fiscal sustainability.” 

sadlon

Sadlon

Before serving as governor, Pataki was the mayor of Peekskill and a member of the state Assembly and Senate, as well as a delegate to the United Nations.

Sadlon, who has completed projects in 48 regions across 12 countries, recently moved to Philipstown with his husband, Dr. Sven Wenske. 

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.